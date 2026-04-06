Arsenal transfer news: Why the Gunners have 'advantage' over Liverpool in battle for £87m attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Apr 2026 20:09

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Gunners potentially holding an advantage in the race. There is significant competition for the 19-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting teenage talents in world football. The Ivory Coast international joined Leipzig last summer from Leganes and made an immediate impact, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. Renowned for his exceptional dribbling ability and eye for a decisive pass, Diomande is expected to attract strong interest this summer, with Manchester United and Barcelona also reportedly monitoring his situation.

Arsenal have an edge over Liverpool in Yan Diomande chase

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attacking options next summer, with replacing Mohamed Salah emerging as a top priority.

Salah has confirmed he will leave the Reds at the end of the season, and Diomande is widely viewed as a potential successor to the Egyptian legend at Anfield.

However, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal may have an advantage over Liverpool in the race for the attacker, primarily because they can offer Champions League football next season.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table, and failure to secure Champions League qualification could make it difficult for them to attract top talents like Diomande.

The report adds that Arsenal have already made contact with Diomande’s representatives, and he is highly regarded by their recruitment team.

Yan Diomande - Top talent but too expensive?

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Leipzig have reportedly informed interested clubs that Diomande will not be sold for less than €100m (£87m), a valuation that appears steep for a player who is still relatively unproven at the highest level.

While Diomande undoubtedly possesses immense potential, it would be surprising if leading Premier League clubs are willing to commit such a substantial fee for the youngster.

Arsenal already boast considerable depth in attacking areas, but they may look to refresh their options if Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard depart.

Diomande would represent an exciting addition for Arsenal, Liverpool, or even Manchester United, but whether any of them are prepared to meet Leipzig’s hefty asking price remains to be seen.