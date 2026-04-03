Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona informed of 'gigantic' Yan Diomande asking price ahead of summer 'battle'

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 11:00

Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona have reportedly been told that RB Leipzig will not allow Yan Diomande to leave this summer unless an offer of €100m (£87m) is received.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Diomande's future, with the Ivory Coast international regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football.

The 19-year-old has been in strong form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Diomande has 10 goals and seven assists in 26 Bundesliga matches this term, and his development has attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

Man United and Liverpool are believed to lead the Premier League interest.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Leipzig want £87m for Diomande amid Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona 'interest'

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Barcelona viewed Diomande as an alternative to on-loan forward Marcus Rashford, who is not certain of a permanent switch from Man United.

According to Sky Deutschland, Leipzig have informed interested clubs that Diomande will not be allowed to leave for under €100m (£87m).

The report claims that Leipzig are keen to hand the youngster a new contract to reward his performance level, but a release clause is unlikely to be included in any potential deal.

Diomande represented the DME Academy after moving to the United States from the Ivory Coast, and his professional breakthrough came at Leganes in November 2024, having previously failed to make his mark during a loan spell at Rangers.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Will Diomande be on the move this summer?

The attacker scored two goals and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Leganes before making a high-profile move to Leipzig, where he has gone from strength to strength.

Diomande is a player of high potential, but it would be incredibly surprising if any club are prepared to pay Leipzig's asking price at this stage of his development.

As a result, it makes sense for the Ivorian to spend another season at Leipzig before potentially making a major move during the summer of 2027.