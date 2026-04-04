Preview: Lorient vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Lorient will celebrate their centenary this Sunday when they host Paris FC at the Stade du Moustoir in a crucial Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts, currently comfortable in mid-table, will aim to continue their impressive home form, while the visitors seek their first away victory under new management as they look to move further away from the relegation battle.

Match preview

The feel-good factor briefly returned for Lorient, but it lasted only a week before a defeat to Toulouse just before the international break ended the optimism for Les Merlus and continued their inconsistency since the start of February.

For most of the campaign, Lorient have shown they belong in the top tier, producing several impressive attacking displays along the way.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end with their eighth defeat of the season, leaving them firmly in mid-table and nine points adrift of the European qualification places for next season.

The newly-promoted side have also shown improvement at home, already recording three more Ligue 1 victories at the Stade du Moustoir this season than they managed during the 2023–24 campaign, when they won four matches, and they now sit just two wins away from equalling their previous best home return of nine victories achieved in the 2022–23 season.

Lorient have also been particularly effective when taking the lead in 2026, as they have not dropped a single domestic point after scoring first this year, while also demonstrating resilience by fighting back to earn four draws in matches where they conceded the opening goal.

The Breton side have faced Paris FC twice this season, losing 2-0 away in October before beating the Parisian club in the Coupe de France in February, and they will look to continue their advantage in this fixture, having won seven of the 15 meetings, drawn four, and lost four.

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Nine points clear of the relegation playoff spot and sitting 13th in the Ligue 1 table, Paris FC have gradually eased their fears of dropping to Ligue 2, and the appointment of Antoine Kombouare in February could prove decisive if they secure survival.

Eight points from a possible 12 since Kombouare’s arrival have lifted morale, and another away trip awaits this weekend as he looks for his first victory on the road while extending his unbeaten run to five matches.

Before the international break, the capital club secured another home win despite going down to 10 men early in the second half against Le Havre, managing to hand Kombouare his second home victory and maintain a flawless record in front of their supporters.

That victory followed a goalless draw at Strasbourg, having also been held by Olympique Lyonnais the week before after conceding a dramatic 96th-minute penalty that denied them all three points.

Their 1-0 win over Nice in March marked their first home victory since beating Lorient 2-0 in October, and Paris FC have now gone five matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

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Lorient form (all competitions):

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Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Coach Pantaloni will be without several players, including captain Laurent Abergel, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since early March and is not expected to return before the home game against Strasbourg on April 26.

Mohamed Bamba is also unavailable this weekend after recently resuming training with the physical staff, with the forward expected to begin an adapted training program with the group next week.

Cameroonian duo Arthur Avom Ebong and Darlin Yongwa were rested on Friday following a long trip to Australia during the international break.

Pablo Pagis will return against Paris FC and could feature in the starting lineup after serving a three-match suspension.

For the visitors, Pierre-Yves Hamel (calf), Ilan Kebbal (quadriceps), Hamari Traore (knee), Vincent Marchetti (lumbago), and Tuomas Ollila (bruise) all remain unavailable.

Julien Lopez and Jean-Philippe Krasso are also sidelined with back and knee injuries respectively.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Karim, Kouassi; Pagis, Sanusi; Dieng

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; De Smet, Coppola, Mbow, Camara; Lees-Melou, Munetsi, Matondo; Simon, Ikone, Immobile

We say: Lorient 1-0 Paris FC

Lorient have lost just once in their previous six matches and remain in strong form at home, where they are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and have suffered only one defeat all season.

Paris FC are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning twice during that period, while they have also avoided defeat in their last five away league games but drawn their previous four, and we therefore back the hosts to edge a narrow victory on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.