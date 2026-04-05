Arsenal handed huge transfer boost as Euro club ready to 'consider' bids for £70m defender

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 17:49

Premier League clubs have reportedly been put on red alert as Castello Lukeba is expected to leave RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Lukeba joined Leipzig in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the standout centre-backs in the Bundesliga, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

The French international has made 23 league appearances this season, starting 22 of them, while contributing one goal and delivering a series of impressive performances.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, although they are expected to face stiff competition from Manchester United.

Despite already boasting a solid defensive unit, Arsenal are keen to add further quality and depth, with Lukeba identified as a suitable option.

Castello Lukeba heading for summer exit?

© Imago

The defender remains under contract at Leipzig until 2029, but the club could be willing to sanction a sale if a suitable offer arrives.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lukeba is keen to take on a new challenge, and Leipzig are unlikely to stand in his way.

The transfer expert claims that the Frenchman has a release clause of around £70m, although Leipzig may be open to negotiating a lower fee.

Comfortable in possession and tactically astute, Lukeba possesses the qualities of a modern ball-playing centre-back and appears well suited to the demands of English football.

Arsenal receive transfer boost in Castello Lukeba chase

© Imago

Arsenal scouts have reportedly monitored Lukeba closely this season and have returned with highly positive assessments.

The Gunners will also be encouraged by Leipzig’s willingness to negotiate on price, potentially increasing the likelihood of a deal being reached.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the defender, but a move now appears unlikely following Dayot Upamecano’s recent long-term contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

While Lukeba may not immediately displace Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba in the starting line-up, his potential and profile make him a highly attractive addition to Arsenal’s squad.