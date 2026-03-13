Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'working on deal' to sign 23y/o French defender

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Mar 2026 19:31

Arsenal are reportedly working on a deal to bring Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Lukeba joined Leipzig in the summer of 2023 from Lyon and has quickly established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Bundesliga, with growing interest from top European clubs underlining his rapid development.

The French international has made 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, starting 19 of them, and has already produced several impressive performances at the heart of Leipzig’s defence.

Despite already possessing strong defensive depth, Mikel Arteta appears keen to add further quality and competition to his backline, with Lukeba emerging as a potential target.

Arsenal eye move for Castello Lukeba?

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

According to a report from L'Equipe, Lukeba is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar, with his rapid progress prompting the Gunners to initiate discussions over a possible summer move.

The centre-back is under contract at Leipzig until 2029, although he could be open to a new challenge should the right opportunity arise.

Arsenal scouts were reportedly present during Leipzig’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, where Lukeba’s pace in recovery and composure on the ball caught their attention.

While the north London club are yet to submit an official bid, they have begun laying the groundwork for a potential move by holding discussions through intermediaries in recent weeks.

The defender reportedly has a £69m release clause in his contract, though Leipzig could be willing to sanction his departure for a fee in the region of £50m.

Arsenal battle Premier League rivals for Lukeba?

© Imago

Arsenal may face strong competition to secure Lukeba’s signature, with Manchester United also reportedly said to be interested as they prepare for a major squad rebuild in the summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also reportedly been in contact with the defender’s representatives, meaning Lukeba could be one of the most sought-after centre-backs on the transfer market.

German champions Bayern Munich had previously been linked with the Frenchman as well, but a move now appears unlikely after Dayot Upamecano signed a long-term contract extension at the Allianz Arena.