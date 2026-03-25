Manchester City news: 'I don't know what happened to him' - Wayne Rooney voices concern over Cityzens star

By Axel Clody | 25 Mar 2026 10:09

Phil Foden is still trying to reclaim his place in Manchester City's first team after a difficult 2024-25 season in which he dealt with both physical and mental health issues that led to a significant dip in performances.

Against Arsenal in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final, the English midfielder was not introduced until the 90th minute, having also been an unused substitute in the second leg of City's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Despite City lifting the trophy at Wembley, Wayne Rooney admitted he felt sorry for the midfielder, describing Guardiola's decision as a "charity sub."

Rooney sympathises with Foden after Carabao Cup final cameo

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on the BBC's Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain said: "I felt sad for him, but not sad because he is coming on in a cup final. There was a game a few days ago when he didn't even get on the pitch. If that was Max Dowman coming on at the end, you would think good experience. But to see Phil Foden coming on in a cup final, it felt like a charity sub to get him on the pitch."

Having been one of the Premier League's standout performers in 2023-24, Foden's absence from the first XI has worsened since Antoine Semenyo's arrival in January. He has started just four of City's last 13 matches in all competitions and has not scored since 14th December, in the win over Crystal Palace.

Rooney added: "I don't know what has happened, he is a top player. It feels strange he can't get anywhere near the team. It feels like something has gone on there. I thought Foden was in good form but all of a sudden we haven't seen him get any minutes. Firstly, he would be pleased they won the cup, but from a selfish point of view, he would have wanted to be out there and have an influence."

Foden acknowledges ups and downs at City

© Imago

Foden himself recently spoke about his difficult spell and his determination to rediscover the level he showed at the start of the campaign.

"Football sometimes is not straightforward," the player said at a press conference. "There are ups and downs and sometimes you can't be the best version of yourself and that's the way it is. It's just about how you pick yourself back up. I'm still keeping my head down and trying to train as well as I can every day."

Guardiola also commented on Foden's recovery process after the Nottingham Forest match, stressing that his return to his best would be a gradual one: "I had the feeling he played really good [against Forest]. But still we're used to him being incredibly decisive in the final third and it happens when you don't lose much consequences, free in the final third."

The City boss also emphasised that top talents like Foden need both structure and freedom to express themselves: "These types of players, the big, big talents, have to be inside of some organisation, otherwise it's not possible. They have to express themselves. And the moment he unlocks a little bit one action, he'll be back because always he's able to help and do it."