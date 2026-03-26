Pep Guardiola latest: The tell-tale signs for why Man City manager will leave this summer are explained

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 16:58

“Something’s wrong” with Pep Guardiola and he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to a former colleague of the Catalan coach.

Guardiola is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2027, but there has been continued speculation he could call time on his trophy-laden decade-long career as Citizens boss this summer.

The 55-year-old has repeatedly played down such rumours and insisted that he ‘still enjoys’ winning silverware, after steering Man City to an EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley last weekend.

Guardiola also gave little evidence of his desire to leave City prior to kickoff, saying: “The future will be bright and next season we'll be back”.

However, Matthias Sammer, who worked as Bayern Munich sporting director when Guardiola spent three seasons in charge of the first team, claims he has spotted clear signs to suggest that an imminent exit is on the cards for the Man City manager.

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“Gut feeling” on Guardiola’s Man City future explained by former colleague

Speaking on Sky Germany's Sammer and Basile - the Hagedorn Talk, Sammer said: “First of all, I was very happy for him [winning the EFL Cup]. We worked together wonderfully for three years; it was very, very good,

”I think I understood him quite well with his facial expressions, his gestures, his eyes, and his way of speaking.

“My gut feeling tells me something's wrong when I look at his face.”

Sammer continued: “When I see your eyes, when I see your face, and in other ways too, you really don’t need to explain to clueless people what you are and who you are, and that you can’t always win.

“I would advise him to take a deep breath.”

Continued speculation over Guardiola’s future comes at a time when Man City are still awaiting the verdict on the well-documented 115 Premier League charges levelled against them.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is expected to decide what is best for him and Man City during the international break, before the club resumes their campaign in the Premier League and FA Cup.

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Guardiola will go down as Man City's greatest ever manager

It would be Man City's preference for the Catalan to stay for at least another season and potentially longer, given he has overseen the most successful era in the club's history, winning 19 trophies in total.

Man City’s EFL Cup triumph secured Guardiola 40th major trophy of his illustrious 17-year managerial career – in context, Man United icon Sir Alex Ferguson won 49 major honours in his 39-year career.

Widely regarded as the leading coach of his generation and one of greatest managerial masterminds of all time, Guardiola is a six-time Premier League winner and five-time EFL Cup champion – no manager has won the latter competition on more occasions.

The former Barcelona boss also guided Man City to a historic treble in the 2022-23 season that included the club’s first ever Champions League triumph, and Guardiola’s third as a manager.

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2016, Guardiola has won 408 of his 582 matches in charge of Man City across all competitions, boasting an impressive 70.1% win ratio.

Guardiola will return to the dugout when his Man City side play host to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on April 4, before taking on Chelsea and title rivals Arsenal in their next two Premier League fixtures.