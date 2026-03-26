Man City transfer news: Citizens star 'ready to move abroad' amid 'concerning' contract delay

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 16:34

Manchester City star Phil Foden is reportedly prepared to move abroad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has endured a challenging season at the Citizens, with pundits puzzled by the attacker's drop in performance levels.

Foden is in the process of contract negotiations with Man City, who are looking to retain the services of the player.

The England international has made 26 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Since graduating from the club's academy, Foden has won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City star Foden preparing for European switch?

According to Football Insider, Man City star Foden could be set for a change of scenery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that the 25-year-old is prepared to move abroad this summer if a new deal with the Citizens cannot be agreed.

Foden is currently committed to Pep Guardiola's side until June 2027, after which he could depart on a free transfer.

It is understood that Man City are very keen to keep the attacker, despite his reduction in game time this season.

Unsurprisingly given his undoubted talent, a host of top clubs across Europe are supposedly interested in Foden.

© Imago / Action Plus

Why is Foden sitting on the bench?

Making just a single start in Man City's past eight matches, Foden is on the fringes of Guardiola's thinking at present.

Rayan Cherki has impressed in recent times, occupying the central-attacking role behind Erling Haaland.

Recruited from Bournemouth in January, Antoine Semenyo has provided more competition for starts on the wings.