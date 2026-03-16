Man City transfer news: Fresh concern for Pep Guardiola as Citizens have ‘fear’ over new Phil Foden contract

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 13:23

Manchester City reportedly fear that Phil Foden could be tempted to leave the club this summer as talks over a new contract have stalled.

The 25-year-old playmaker, who joined the Citizens’ academy at the age of four, has been a fans’ favourite at the Etihad Stadium ever since he made his senior debut for the club almost a decade ago.

Foden became the youngest player in Premier League history to win the title in 2018 as a 17-year-old, and he since won five more English top-flight trophies as well as 11 more pieces of silverware as a Man City player.

The England international has recorded 110 goals and 66 assists in 359 appearances for Man City across all competitions, but he has struggled to build on his 2023-24 Premier League and PFA Player of the Year-winning campaign.

After an indifferent 2024-25 season, Foden has contributed with 10 goals and five assists in 40 games for the Citizens this term, but he has failed to make the net ripple in any competition since mid-December and has lost is regular stating place in Pep Guardiola’s team.

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Foden may consider Man City summer exit amid lack of game time

Foden has been left out of City’s first XI in each of the last three matches and was an unused substitute for their 3-0 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 just under a week ago.

Despite his drop-off in form and lack of game time, Foden is still believed to be regarded as an important first-team squad player for Guardiola.

The versatile midfielder will soon be entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad and recent reports have claimed that he has entered advanced negotiations with the club over a new deal.

However, Football Insider claims that contract talks have, in fact, stalled amid Foden’s growing frustration over his lack of first-team football under Guardiola.

The report adds that there has been little talk of a renewal in the last few months, as Foden could be tempted by a summer exit in order to reignite his career.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Foden keen to fight for his place at Man City

As things stand, Foden would prefer to stay at Man City and earn his place back in Guardiola’s side, but it is understood that a transfer away in the near future cannot be ruled out entirely if he remains a regular on the substitutes’ bench.

The report also states that if Foden does re-establish himself as a first-team regular in the coming months, then talks between both parties are expected to accelerate.

Foden is one of a plethora of attack-minded players at Guardiola’s disposal, with January signing Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku and Savinho all battling for starts in behind striker Erling Haaland.

Man City’s No.47 has recently fallen out of favour at a time when Guardiola has favoured a 4-2-2-2 formation over a 4-2-3-1 system, with Semenyo benefitting the most from the Catalan’s tactical tweak.

Foden is available to play in City’s next match at home against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, as well as Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley, but it remains to be seen whether he will start either of those hugely-important fixtures.