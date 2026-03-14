Manchester City news: Citizens set to 'advance' negotiations to avoid summer speculation

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Mar 2026 23:36

Manchester City have reportedly entered advanced negotiations with Phil Foden regarding a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Despite a testing campaign that has seen the 25-year-old struggle for consistent starts, the club hierarchy are determined to secure the long-term future of their academy graduate.

With several senior members of the squad facing uncertain futures, the Citizens are eager to maintain a sense of continuity within the first-team ranks.

Foden 'keen' to stay at City despite starting struggles

© Imago / Sportimage

As reported by Football Insider, City are set to accelerate discussions with the Englishman in the coming weeks.

Foden has reportedly expressed a clear desire to remain with his boyhood club, despite starting only one of the side's last five matches in all competitions.

The playmaker has contributed 13 goals and six assists across 44 appearances this term, though he has not found the net since a mid-December clash against Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, both parties are understood to be working toward a resolution to avoid any speculation regarding a potential summer exit.

Silva 'likely' to depart as City prioritise Foden extension

© Imago

The above source suggests that it is unlikely that City will reach a similar agreement with Bernardo Silva, who appears increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is approaching the final stages of his own contract and has reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Benfica.

While Pep Guardiola's own future remains a subject of debate, the club are prioritising a deal for Foden to ensure he remains a central figure in their evolving project.

By securing the England international's signature, City hope to focus their recruitment efforts on midfield reinforcements during the upcoming window.