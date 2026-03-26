Man City transfer news: Rodri delivers contract update after huge Real Madrid transfer admission

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 08:07 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 08:09

Rodri has refused to rule out a transfer to Real Madrid as he approaches the final year of his contract at Manchester City.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in world football and has established himself as an integral first-team player for Pep Guardiola’s team since joining in 2019.

Rodri moved to the Etihad Stadium from Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid for a reported £62.5m and has since made close to 300 appearances in all competitions, winning 12 trophies with Man City.

The Spain international scored the winning goal in the 2022-23 Champions League final to help Man City triumph in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time, as well as complete a historic treble.

Man City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title the following season and at the end of 2024, Rodri was named the Ballon d’Or winner, becoming the first Spaniard to receive the prestigious prize since 1960.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rodri yet to hold Man City contract talks as Real Madrid rumours intensify

After enduring an injury-plagued 18 months since suffering an ACL injury in September 2024, Rodri has played regularly for Man City in 2026 and was part of Guardiola’s side that beat Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final last weekend.

Rodri, regarded as a key leaders in the City squad during a transitional phase for the club, remains an important first-team star when fit and available, but speculation over his long-term future continues to linger.

The midfielder will soon be entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad and talks over an extension are yet to have reached an advanced stage, leading to suggestions that a return to Spain could soon come to fruition.

Recent reports suggested that long-term admirers Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Rodri, but his latest eyebrow-raising comments about the Spanish giants and his future at Man City are sure to reignite transfer rumours over a switch to the Bernabeu.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rodri on Real Madrid: “You can’t turn your back on the best clubs”

Speaking with Radioestadio Noche during the international break, Rodri said: “I have one year left on my Manchester City contract. At some point, we’ll have to sit down and talk.

“Even though I’ve played for Atleti (Atletico Madrid), (Real) Madrid isn’t a closed door for me – you can’t turn your back on the best clubs. Playing at the Bernabeu is always incredible, it’s very intimidating.

“I hadn’t planned to play outside of Spain but Manchester City came up (as an option in 2019). I would like to return to the Spanish league, I still follow it.

The Premier (League) is my weakness, but it is also a very demanding league. For now, I am very happy there.”

Rodri’s comments will come as a concern to Man City, who are also in danger of parting ways with captain Bernardo Silva, who is out of contract in the summer and has bee strongly tipped to seek pastures new.

John Stones also as just a few months remaining on his deal at City, while Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden are all under contract until June 2027, like Rodri.