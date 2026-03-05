Real Madrid transfer news: Rodri interest has ‘diminished’ due to two key factors as Man City asking price revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Mar 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 12:55

Real Madrid are no longer interested in signing Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, according to a report.

Los Blancos are known to have been long-term admirers of the 29-year-old, who became the first Spaniard to win the Ballon d’Or in over 60 years when he received the prestigious trophy in 2024.

It has previously been reported that Real Madrid had been preparing a significant offer to sign Rodri, with the club’s hierarchy concerns by a lack of first-team leaders following the departures of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric in recent years.

Rodri had been identified as a primary target and a fitting on-pitch general to lead Los Blancos into a new era under the tutelage of Alvaro Arbeloa.

However, Spanish news outlet Sport claims that Real Madrid have now distanced themselves from signing Man City’s midfield maestro due to two key factors.

Why have Real Madrid cooled their interest in Rodri?

The report alludes to the fact that Rodri will turn 30 at the end of June and is a player who is still recovering from a serious knee injury ‘from which he is still limping’.

Rodri has nevertheless played the full 90 minutes in eight of Man City’s last 10 Premier League matches and most recently scored in a 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City’s No.16 has shown signs of re-establishing his dominant presence in midfield and acting as the metronome of Pep Guardiola’s team, but that is seemingly not enough to persuade Real Madrid to retain their interest.

In addition, the La Liga title hopefuls are said to be aware of Rodri’s €75m (£65.3m) market value, with Man City not prepared to let him leave for less than €60m (£52.2m).

It is understood that Real Madrid would only consider reigniting their interest in Rodri if he became a free agent, with his current contract at the Etihad Stadium expiring in June 2027.

Real Madrid eyeing up midfield reinforcements this summer

Real Madrid have been keen to sign a new deep-lying midfielder since last summer when they lost out to Arsenal in the race for bring in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Uncertainty over the long-term future of Dani Ceballos - currently inured with just over 12 months remaining on his contract - has intensified speculation over summer reinforcements in the middle of the pitch.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are the other first-team midfield options currently at Arbeloa’s disposal.

Los Blancos have previously been linked with Chelsea pair Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, but they are now understood to have accepted defeat in their pursuit of both players.

AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit, Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha and Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios have also been linked with a move to the Bernabeu.