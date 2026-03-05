Preview: Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Mar 2026 13:46

Aiming to record back-to-back second-tier victories, Sheffield United welcome strugglers West Bromwich Albion to Bramall Lane for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades breezed to an away success last time out at Queens Park Rangers, whilst the Baggies stooped to a new low in what is becoming a nightmare campaign for the Black Country giants.

Match preview

Barring an end-of-season miracle, Sheffield United are on course for midtable mediocrity in 2025-26 and three successive campaigns in the Championship for the first time since the 2000s.

That being said, Chris Wilder's troops are one of the in-form sides in the division at present, collecting nine points from their last four matches, including a maximum at Loftus Road versus QPR.

Notching up his ninth Championship strike of the term in the capital last time out, attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, with the former Coventry City ace desperate for an opportunity to impress in the Premier League.

It looks extremely unlikely that O'Hare will be given chance at Bramall Lane in the near future, though, with Sheffield United sitting 13th in the second-tier standings at the 35-match mark, a mammoth nine points behind sixth-placed Wrexham.

Losing two of their past three contests at Bramall Lane, the Blades will be seeking an improvement on their home form starting this weekend against West Brom, who have failed to win any of their last four matches (D1 L3) at the Yorkshire venue.

© Imago

With just over 10 fixtures of the 2025-26 Championship campaign left, former Premier League regulars West Bromwich Albion are in danger of dropping into the third tier of English football for only the second time in their prestigious history.

The Baggies commenced life following the woeful nine-game reign of Eric Ramsay with even more disappointment last weekend, when goals from Stanley Mills and former loanee Will Lankshear sentenced the Black Country side to a 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

In the midst of an 11-game winless spell in the second tier dating back to the days of Ryan Mason on December 29, West Brom are hovering above the relegation zone in 21st place, just a single position above points-deducted Leicester City.

After reported discussions with the likes of Slaven Bilic and Darren Moore, Albion have decided to bestow club legend James Morrison with the responsibility of leading first-team matters alongside Matt Gill for the remainder of the season.

West Brom have rolled their final managerial dice with the appointment of interim boss Morrison, who might not be the most popular man in the dressing room after publicly calling out Max O'Leary and Krystian Bielik for their performances at the Kassam Stadium last weekend.

Sheffield United Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

L D D L D L

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

D D L L D L

Team News

© Imago

Picking up a straight red card during the Steel City derby versus Sheffield Wednesday last month, Sheffield United's Kalvin Phillips remains suspended this weekend.

Possessing experience of Premier League football at Everton, Tom Davies is currently sidelined because of a hamstring injury.

West Brom's hopes of survival took a major hit in Oxford last Saturday, when star winger Mikey Johnston suffered a stress fracture in his leg.

With the Republic of Ireland international a doubt to feature in the remaining 11 matches, 19-year-old Oliver Bostock could start on the left flank at Bramall Lane.

The Baggies' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Karlan Grant due to a hamstring problem.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Davies; Hoever, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows; Chong, Peck, Riedewald, O'Hare; Cannon, Campbell

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Campbell, Bielik, Taylor, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt, Wallace, Price, Bostock; Heggebo

We say: Sheffield United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Winning four of their last six Championship matches, Sheffield United will be confident of securing consecutive triumphs at the expense of crisis-hit West Brom.

The Baggies are free-falling towards League One, and their hopes of staying up are unlikely to be boosted by a tricky-looking trip to Bramall Lane this weekend.

