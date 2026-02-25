Wednesday's Championship predictions and previews including Sheffield United vs. Coventry City, Millwall vs. Birmingham City

By Carter White | 25 Feb 2026 00:20

Today's Championship predictions include Coventry City's trip to Sheffield United, as well as Millwall's hosting of in-form Birmingham City at The Den.

We say: Millwall 1-1 Birmingham City

After expending a lot of energy to keep Norwich at bay on the weekend, Birmingham might not be at their fluid best on Wednesday night.

Millwall will be desperate to respond following a shock home defeat, and we feel that a share of the points could be forthcoming between the promotion hopefuls.

Norwich City are certainly hit badly by injuries, but we can still only envisage the Canaries, who look a different side under Clement, cruising past a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday side who were relegated over the weekend, particularly given the Owls' lack of senior defenders.

We say: Sheffield United 2-3 Coventry City

Wednesday certainly presents a tough test in Coventry's promotion and Championship title bid against a Sheffield United side climbing towards the right end of the table.

The Sky Blues seem back to their dangerous best in recent weeks after their setback, though, and we fancy them to come out on top in a close encounter at Bramall Lane.

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Oxford United

Both sides come into this one in very underwhelming form and are desperate to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later. With that in mind, we expect a tight and cagey affair with both sides struggling to break the other down and the points ultimately being shared on the night.

