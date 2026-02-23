Preview: Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 23 Feb 2026 16:47 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 17:41

After seeing their relegation from the Championship confirmed at the weekend, Sheffield Wednesday head to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Wednesday.

The visitors were condemned to the drop by rivals Sheffield United and sit on -7 points, while their hosts lead the bottom three in the Championship table by six points despite a defeat on Saturday.

Match preview

Norwich City head back into action on Wednesday aiming to bounce back to winning ways and continue their climb towards securing Championship safety this season.

Their campaign has been one of major contrast thus far, as Philippe Clement arrived in November to a side sat on just nine points from 15 outings, and he has since overseen 18 league games in which they have managed nine wins and 30 points.

The Canaries have given their survival hopes a major boost with a strong start to 2026, particularly in a six-game span between mid-January and mid-February in which they picked up five wins, culminating in 2-0 and 3-0 triumphs over Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United respectively.

Then on the back of an FA Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion, the Norfolk outfit set out to make it four straight wins and three in the league when they hosted Birmingham City on Saturday, only to come away empty-handed as Carlos Vicente and Marvin Ducksch had the visitors 2-0 up and they failed to find a leveller after Kenny McLean halved the deficit in the 67th minute.

Still sitting 18th with a healthy six-point lead over the drop zone thanks to their eye-catching improvement under Clement, Norwich will hope to rebound on Wednesday with what would be a seventh league win since the beginning of January.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Carrow Road with their inevitable fate having been sealed at the weekend.

Due to ongoing financial and ownership issues, Sheffield Wednesday headed into the 2025-26 campaign all but condemned to relegation with a thin squad, and their cause was hit further by deductions totalling 18 points after entering administration in October.

The Owls have failed to overcome that, winning just one of their 33 matches and only earning 11 points to sit on -7, with the English Football League's earliest-ever relegation confirmed on Sunday at the hands of city rivals Sheffield United.

On the back of nine straight league losses and 10 in all competitions, having only scored once in those, Henrik Pedersen's side trailed 2-0 at half time to Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows goals and failed to find a leveller to postpone their drop after Kalvin Phillips was sent off for the hosts and Charlie McNeill halved the deficit early in the second half.

Now playing out their final 13 games of the season as a relegated side, Sheffield Wednesday will at least hope to go down with a fight in the coming months and take a step closer to reaching positive points with a first win since September on Wednesday.

Norwich City Championship form:

WWLWWL

Norwich City form (all competitions):

WLWWWL

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

LLLLLL

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Norwich City continue to deal with a long injury list, with Jakov Medic, Harry Amass, Gabriel Forsyth, Pelle Mattsson, Mirko Topic, Amankwah Forson, Ante Crnac, Oscar Schwartau and Jovon Makama all sidelined.

In the absence of Makama, and with Joshua Sargent having not been in the picture since early January with an exit nearing, the attack will again be led by Mohamed Toure, who has managed five goals and an assist in four games since his January arrival from Randers.

Matthias Kvistgaarden may come in to join Ali Ahmed and Anis Ben Slimane behind the front man, while Sam Field will continue to get the nod alongside captain Kenny McLean in the engine room.

Sheffield Wednesday have a long list of their own issues in an already small squad, with defenders Gabriel Otegbayo and Liam Cooper being sent off and injured respectively in Sunday's loss to Sheffield United.

They will both miss out, therefore, while Pierce Charles, Murphy Cooper, Max Lowe, Dominic Iorfa, Ernie Weaver, Nathaniel Chalobah and George Brown are not fit to feature.

Emergency loanee Seny Dieng will continue between the sticks in the absence of Charles after debuting at the weekend, while the losses of Cooper and Otegbayo leave the Owls very light at the back, likely forcing Liam Palmer and Cole McGhee to partner up in the middle of the defence.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Field; Slimane, Kvistgaarden, Ahmed; Toure

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Fusire, Palmer, McGhee, Adaramola; Ingelsson, Heskey; McNeill, Lowe, Ndala; Yates

We say: Norwich City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City are certainly hit badly by injuries, but we can still only envisage the Canaries, who look a different side under Clement, cruising past a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday side who were relegated over the weekend, particularly given the Owls' lack of senior defenders.

