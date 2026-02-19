Preview: Norwich City vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 19 Feb 2026 20:50

Two of the division's in-form sides lock horns at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon when Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Canaries are looking for a second victory over West Midlands opposition in the space of eight days, whilst Blues are hoping to recover from an FA Cup-shaped setback last weekend.

Match preview

Winning seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, Norwich City are a rejuvenated force under the expert leadership of Philippe Clement, who is quietly targeting a last-minute push towards the top six.

The confidence-filled Canaries advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup outside of the top flight for the first time since 2007 last Saturday, when goals from Edmond-Paris Maghoma, Ben Chrisene and winter arrival Mohamed Toure secured victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Only dropping points to Premier League-chasing Middlesbrough in their past six second-tier contests, Norwich have moved up to 17th spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend's fixture, seven points ahead of Leicester City in 22nd.

Due to their awful start to the campaign under Liam Manning, the Canaries possess the fourth-worst home record in the division, however Clement's side have won four consecutive matches in East Anglia recently, scoring 12 goals during that positive run.

In the midst of a worsening availability crisis - especially at the top end of the pitch - recent arrival Toure has shone for Norwich since his switch from Danish outfit Randers, netting five times across his opening three games, including a hat-trick at Oxford United on February 10.

© Imago

For the third time under the reign of Chris Davies, Birmingham City went toe-to-toe with Premier League visitors at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park last weekend, however Leeds United managed to eventually win the FA Cup clash on penalties.

The loss to Daniel Farke's side halted an eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3) in all competitions for Blues, who have been boosted by a number of standout winter signings in their quest for a top-six finish and promotion to the Premier League.

One of those making a positive impression since arriving in the Second City in January, Ibrahim Osman has proved a hero for Birmingham and a pantomime villain for opponents so far, with the Brighton & Hove Albion providing Davies's attack with blistering pace and energy.

Last tasting second-tier defeat at the base of Watford on New Year's Day, Blues are within striking distance of the playoff scene with 14 matches remaining, two points behind sixth-placed Derby County in the Championship table.

After three straight consecutive triumphs at League Two Cambridge, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United in January, Birmingham will be looking to take the next step in their away-day progression in order to conquer Carrow Road, where the Second City club last won in 1973.

Norwich City Championship form: W W W L W W

Norwich City form (all competitions): W W L W W W

Birmingham City Championship form: D W D W W D

Birmingham City form (all competitions): W D W W D L

Team News

© Imago

Norwich are struggling on the injury front as the business end of the season approaches, with leading goalscorer Jovon Makama sidelined due to a muscle problem.

The Canaries' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Ante Crnac, who is out for the remainder of the campaign with a serious knee injury.

Dislocating his shoulder during the goalless draw with West Brom, Birmingham's Paik Seung-ho has decided against surgery on the problem for the moment, instead beginning a three-week recovery programme.

In the medium-term absence of the South Korean, January signing Jhon Solis will start in midfield alongside Tommy Doyle.

After missing the Leeds cup clash due to a series of minor niggles, Tomoki Iwata could feature for Blues this weekend at Carrow Road.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Field, Gibbs, Ben Slimane, Schwartau; Toure

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Neumann, Wagner, Solis, Doyle, Vicente, Ducksch, Gray; Stansfield

We say: Norwich City 1-1 Birmingham City

A different beast with Clement at the wheel, Norwich will be supremely confident of picking up another positive result at Carrow Road.

Birmingham's playoff credentials are set to be firmly tested in East Anglia, where Davies would likely be content with a share of the spoils.

