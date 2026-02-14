Saturday's FA Cup results and roundup: Man City squeeze past spirted Salford City as Mansfield Town shock Burnley at Turf Moor

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 17:36

Manchester City, Mansfield Town, Norwich City and Southampton secured their spots in the fifth round of the FA Cup with successes in Saturday's 3pm kickoffs.

Mansfield shocked Premier League side Burnley at Turf Moor, while Man City only edged past a spirted Salford, beating the League Two outfit 2-0.

Elsewhere, Norwich recorded a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion, while Southampton overcame fellow Championship outfit Leicester City 2-1 after extra-time.

Man City 2-0 Salford: Citizens made to work for fifth-round spot as League Two side impress in narrow defeat

Man City secured their spot in the fifth round of this season's FA Cup with a 2-0 success over Salford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

An own goal from Alfie Dorrington sent the Citizens on their way in the sixth minute, before Marc Guehi scored his first goal for Pep Guardiola's side late on to secure the win.

Man City were dominant in terms of possession, shots and chances created, but Salford deserve huge praise for putting on a strong defensive performance.

Salford had been beaten 8-0 by Man City in last season's FA Cup, but this was a much more respectable performance, and the visitors can take a lot out of their display on Saturday.

As for Man City, it was a case of job done, but it has come at a cost, with defender Max Alleyne forced off in the first half of the contest due to an injury.

Burnley 1-2 Mansfield: Clarets shocked by League One outfit at Turf Moor

Third-tier Mansfield shock Premier League Burnley 2-1 in the FA Cup ?



They advance to the last 16 of the tournament for the first time since 1975.

Premier League strugglers Burnley, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home loss to League One outfit Mansfield in the fourth round of the competition.

Burnley made the breakthrough in the 21st minute through Josh Laurent, but the response from Burton was excellent, levelling through Rhys Oates just after the break, before Louis Reed netted what proved to be the winner late on.

Mansfield have beaten Burnley for just the third time in their history, and it is their first success over the Clarets since April 1985.

This is the first time that Mansfield have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 1974-75 campaign, and it was a sensational performance from Nigel Clough's team.

Norwich 3-1 West Brom: Canaries too strong for Baggies as hosts advance into fifth round

We move ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/9E9I7IemBZ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 14, 2026

Elsewhere, Norwich City won an all-Championship affair with West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road, running out 3-1 winners to advance to the fifth round of the tournament.

A tight first period produced just the one goal, with Paris Maghoma registering just past the 30-minute mark to send Norwich ahead.

Josh Maja put West Brom back on terms in the 68th minute, but Norwich scored twice through Benjamin Chrisene and Mohamed Toure to progress in the competition.

Norwich are in the fifth round of this tournament for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign, and that is now seven wins from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Southampton 2-1 Leicester: Saints triumph in extra-time in all-Championship affair

Meanwhile, Southampton needed extra-time to beat fellow Championship outfit Leicester City 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

A penalty from Cyle Larin on the stroke of the interval sent the Saints ahead, but Leicester responded early in the second period through Oliver Skipp.

Both managers made a host of changes in the period that followed in the hope of forcing a second, but extra-time was ultimately needed to separate the two sides.

The game's third and final goal came in the 109th minute, with James Bree sending Southampton into the fifth round of the tournament.

It is a fifth straight defeat in all competitions for Leicester, who are battling to stay in the Championship this season following their recent points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.