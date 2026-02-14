Man City transfer news: Citizens 'refuse' to give up Igor Thiago pursuit despite major Brentford contract announcement

By Ben Sully | 14 Feb 2026 00:48

Manchester City are among three elite European clubs that remain interested in striker Igor Thiago despite the news of his fresh Brentford contract.

The Bees announced on Friday morning that Thiago has penned a new long-term deal until the summer of 2031, with an option for the club to extend by a further year.

“It’s brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club,” Brentford boss Keith Andrews told the club's official website.

“The connection that he has with his team-mates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

“Again, it’s the person before the player. I love working with him and I’ve loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

“He’s been a massive player for us, so it’s a contract he thoroughly deserves and I’m really happy that the club have been able to get it done.”

Man City remain keen on Brentford star

Thiago has earned a new bumper deal after impressing Brentford and his potential suitors with his performances in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old is sitting in second spot in the Premier League scoring charts after racking up 17 goals in 26 top-flight appearances this season.

Brentford will hope the new long-term deal will ward off any transfer interest in their star striker, or at the very least protect his market value.

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are among three major clubs that are still showing a keen interest in Thiago despite the news of his new Brentford contract.

Man City's club director of football, Hugo Viana, is believed to be keeping a close eye on the striker's performances as he draws up plans for the club's search for a new centre-forward.

Erling Haaland is Man City's first-choice striker, but it is unclear whether his understudy, Omar Marmoush, will remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the season after struggling for regular game time.

Chelsea, Bayern join Man City in Thiago race

The Citizens will be wary that they face competition from fellow Premier League club Chelsea and German giants Bayern Munich in the race for the Brazilian forward.

Chelsea could step up their interest if they feel they need to upgrade their current number nine options of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Bayern, meanwhile, will be on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract.