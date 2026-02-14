Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim vs. Freiburg

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:20

Saturday's Bundesliga action is set to have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, with several games kicking off after lunchtime.

Werder Bremen will host champions Bayern Munich, who have seen their six-point lead over Borussia Dortmund halved, while Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen's game against St Pauli and Hoffenheim's clash with Freiburg will impact the race for a place in the Bundesliga's top four.

Hamburger SV will face visitors Union Berlin, while Stuttgart will hope to get the better of FC Koln in the day's final game.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

A loss for Bayern Munich against hosts Werder Bremen at Weserstadion on Saturday could allow Borussia Dortmund to move within touching distance in the Bundesliga title race.

The Bavarians may be in first place with 54 points, but they are only six ahead of second-placed Dortmund, though Saturday's opponents are in 16th place with just 19 points following their 1-0 loss against Freiburg on February 7.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayern Munich

There is little to suggest that Werder Bremen's backline will be able to cope with the attacking firepower that Bayern possess.

Vincent Kompany's side also boast an excellent record against their hosts, and the visitors should be confident of claiming another three points.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Defeat for Hoffenheim against visitors Freiburg at PreZero Arena on Saturday may leave them outside of the Bundesliga's top four.

The hosts are third with 42 points following their 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich on February 8, whereas seventh-placed Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 1-0 a day prior and have 30 points.

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Freiburg

While Hoffenheim suffered a defeat last time out, they have still consistently proven to be a threat in the final third.

Freiburg will be facing a home team that have enjoyed plenty of success at PreZero Arena, and it is hard to see them leaving with any points.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to enhance their Bundesliga top-four hopes when they welcome a rejuvenated St Pauli side to the BayArena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Werkself are in great recent form, but they still find themselves three points adrift of those all-important Champions League places. The Kiezkickers, on the other hand, have boosted their survival hopes with a win over Stuttgart - a result they hope to replicate at Leverkusen.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 St Pauli

St Pauli might be rejuvenated, but concerns remain over their dreadful record away from home.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are in a rich vein of form, and we are backing them to take all three points at the BayArena.

© Imago / Hartenfelser

Looking for their first Bundesliga victory under their new manager, Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Die Adler are keen to build on their draw last time out, while Die Fohlen are looking to end their winless run.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Frankfurt will be hoping to win for the first time under Riera, but their defensive struggles suggest that they are likely to concede at least once.

However, Gladbach have been poor on the road in recent weeks, and they may be unable to take advantage of any potential weakness in their hosts' backline as a result.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Hoping to bolster their bid for Bundesliga survival, promoted side Hamburger SV will host Union Berlin at Volksparkstadion on Saturday.

HSV will be looking to make it five games unbeaten this weekend, while Die Eisernen will be desperate for their first win of 2026.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 Union Berlin

Hamburger may be a promoted side, but they have been impressively resilient on their own turf, and the home crowd will be feeling optimistic ahead of this weekend.

On the other hand, Union have struggled in 2026 - failing to keep a single clean sheet so far - and their wait for a first win of the year could be extended on Saturday.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the MHP Arena as VfB Stuttgart resume their push for Champions League qualification when they welcome FC Koln.

The Swabians were pushed out of the top four last weekend after enduring a surprise defeat to St Pauli, while the Billy Goats will be hoping to create some distance between them and the bottom three.

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 FC Koln

Winless in six matches away from home, FC Koln face an uphill battle here against Stuttgart.

The hosts have won four of their last six in front of their home fans, and we are backing for that trend to continue.

