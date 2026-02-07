Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, St Pauli vs. Stuttgart

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Feb 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:10

Borussia Dortmund headline Saturday's Bundesliga action, with Niko Kovac's side set to face Wolfsburg, and they can close the gap on league-leaders Bayern Munich to just three points.

Stuttgart's clash against St Pauli and Bayer Leverkusen's game against Borussia Monchengladbach will also have huge impacts on the race for Champions League football.

Freiburg will have ambitions of European football, and they will be expected to beat strugglers Werder Bremen.

There are also two crucial matches that take place at the bottom of the table, with Heidenheim set to host Hamburger SV, and Mainz 05 set to take on Augsburg.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

With Borussia Dortmund given renewed hope in the Bundesliga title race, securing a win against hosts Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena on Saturday will be vital if they are to seriously challenge Bayern Munich.

The Wolves are 14th with 19 points, whereas BVB are second with 45 points following their 3-2 success against Heidenheim on February 1, and they are six points behind league-leaders Bayern.

We say: Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund were vulnerable at the back last time out, but the impressive form of their forwards will concern the hosts.

Wolfsburg have frequently suffered losses against BVB, and they will be fearful of yet another defeat at Volkswagen Arena.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

St Pauli’s battle for Bundesliga survival continues this Saturday afternoon when they welcome Champions League-chasing VfB Stuttgart to the Millerntor-Stadion.

The hosts have not tasted victory since mid-December, while the Swabians are looking to bag their fifth straight win across all competitions.

We say: St Pauli 1-3 Stuttgart

One of the few positives for St Pauli at the moment is their home form, but that is unlikely to stop a rampant Stuttgart side from continuing their top-four pursuit.

The Swabians are looking to claim their third straight win over St Pauli, and considering the way they are playing, you certainly would not put it past them.

> Click here to read our full preview for St Pauli vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Europa-Park Stadion will host a clash that could impact both the Bundesliga's race for Europe and relegation battle on Saturday, when Freiburg take on struggling Werder Bremen.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are aiming to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Werderaner are hoping to make a strong start under their new manager.

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg may be in mixed form so far this year, but they will be confident of securing all three points against one of the league's relegation candidates this weekend.

However, Werder could put up a fight under their new manager, and the hosts will need to stay focused to avoid a potential upset.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Desperate to escape the Bundesliga's bottom three, a resurgent Mainz 05 will welcome Augsburg to MEWA Arena on Saturday.

Die Nullfunfer could make it four wins from five games this weekend, while Fuggerstadter could earn a third straight victory.

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Augsburg

Mainz are in great form ahead of this weekend, and they will be motivated by the chance to escape the relegation playoff spot.

However, the hosts have struggled for clean sheets of late, and given Augsburg's own resilience, this clash could be a close affair.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / HMB-Media

Hamburger SV will be looking to bag their first away win in the Bundesliga in almost eight years when they travel to the Voith-Arena for a clash with bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

Saturday’s game could have major implications on the relegation battle, with the hosts desperately looking for a lifeline and the visitors trying to drag themselves away from trouble.

We say: Heidenheim 1-2 Hamburger SV

Crazy, bold, preposterous - say what you want about our prediction, but we are backing Hamburg to end their eight-year wait for an away Bundesliga victory.

HSV have beaten Heidenheim in four of their previous five meetings, including a 1-0 win at the Voith-Arena last October.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Visitors Bayer Leverkusen will hope to remain in the race for the Bundesliga's top four by beating Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Gladbach drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen on January 31, and they are currently 12th with 21 points, while Leverkusen are sixth with 35 points and are four points from fourth-placed Stuttgart.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

While Gladbach boast home advantage, Borussia Park has not proven to be a safe haven for the hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen's form of late has been excellent, as has their record in front of goal, and they should be expected to come away with three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups