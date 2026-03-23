Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa reveals major Los Blancos injury boost after significant derby win

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 08:56 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 09:01

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has revealed that Eder Militao will be available for the team's next match after the international break.

Militao has not represented Real Madrid since the start of December due to a hamstring issue, but the Brazilian has made significant steps forward in his recovery process of late.

Arbeloa, speaking after Real Madrid's 3-2 success over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, has now confirmed that Militao will return for the clash with Mallorca on April 4.

"Militao will be available for Mallorca," said Arbeloa after the match.

The 28-year-old has only represented Real Madrid on 16 occasions this season, but his return will be a major boost for Los Blancos heading towards the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Militao will make Real Madrid return against Mallorca

Jude Bellingham also made his return from injury off the bench against Atletico, as Real Madrid secured a much-needed win in the Madrid derby.

Vinicius Junior scored either side of a goal from Federico Valverde, and the result has seen Los Blancos move back to within four points of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table.

"We have shown mental strength and a character worthy of this jersey and this badge. That is what I liked most about the team today," Arbeloa told reporters.

"We also had to endure those final minutes with one player less. Grateful that in the end, we maintained the score and secured the three points, which is what we wanted.

© Imago / Middle East Images

Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid: Los Blancos have returned to within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona

“The turning point is that we have had many victories where each one is a turning point. A break is coming, but we remain in the fight for La Liga, and it is a fight that will be very long and every match will be very tough. Mission accomplished.

“I'm getting to know them more and more. I arrived at a time when I practically had no time to work with them, to understand where they felt comfortable, and to see how they mixed with each other.

"For me, it's not easy to arrive mid-season and observe how the team functions, and that’s what has changed over these two months. Now I know my players personally and professionally, where I can get the best performance from them, and where I can make adjustments.

"Surely, I still have a lot to learn because we’re gradually recovering players I haven’t worked with yet, such as Militao. Bellingham was able to play today after a long time, so we’re in constant evolution with a lot of room for improvement.

"There’s a tough calendar ahead, with a test every three days, and we have to give our best.”

A number of Real Madrid players will now head off to join up with their respective national teams, as a number of countries prepare for the 2026 World Cup.