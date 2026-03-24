Chelsea transfer news: Moises Caicedo becomes latest Blues star to speak on future amid Real Madrid links

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 18:58

Moises Caicedo has revealed that he has no intention of leaving Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

Four successive defeats, which includes a last-16 elimination from the Champions League, have thrown the Blues campaign into disarray.

Despite being in charge for just 19 matches, Liam Rosenior's future at Stamford Bridge has become a hot topic for debate.

Furthermore, Enzo Fernandez has spoken of a potential exit from the West Londoners on more than one occasion over the past week.

If Chelsea miss out on Champions League qualification for 2026-27, it will cast considerable doubt over which of their star players will remain at the club.

© Imago / Sportimage

Caicedo hands Chelsea boost over future

When linking up with Ecuador for international duty, Caicedo was quizzed on whether he was aware that Real Madrid are in the market for new midfielders.

However, Caicedo gave every indication that he wants to continue representing Chelsea at this stage of his career.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the 24-year-old said: "I’m just focused on my club right now. I’ve got a contract there at my club.

"I want to become a legend there, God willing, and well, that’s all for now. As for the national team, I want to stay there and finish on a high note."

© Imago / APL

Why is Caicedo more likely to stay at Chelsea than Fernandez

While Fernandez has indicated that he is committed to Chelsea, speculation will persist over the World Cup winner if it becomes apparent that Real Madrid may try to tempt BlueCo into a sale.

In the case of Caicedo, it feels far more likely that he will stay at Chelsea, partly due to him publicly shunning Liverpool for the Blues when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

Like the majority of the Chelsea squad, Caicedo's form has suffered in recent weeks, but he remains a first-choice pick in the engine room.

Caicedo is currently focused on Ecuador's upcoming matches against Morocco and Netherlands.