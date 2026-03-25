Man City and Chelsea 'expected' to be in the mix for supremely talented Argentine kid

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Mar 2026 19:54

Inter Milan are reportedly taking steps to sign Ian Subiabre in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Argentina, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Subiabre has made 34 senior appearances for River Plate, registering three goals and three assists, and is widely expected to move on in the summer.

Primarily a right winger, he is also capable of playing on the left and as a striker, with his versatility making him an appealing prospect for elite clubs.

Man City and Chelsea to battle Inter for Ian Subiabre?

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

According to TeamTalk, Inter are keen to move quickly in negotiations to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Juventus are also pushing to sign the youngster, setting up a potential domestic battle for his signature.

Manchester City have tracked Subiabre for several years and previously came close to signing him during talks involving Claudio Echeverri.

City remain interested but face competition from fellow Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Chelsea, under the BlueCo ownership, have already held discussions with the player’s representatives regarding a potential deal.

Another Argentine to join Man City?

© Imago

Manchester City have a rich history of Argentine talent, with players such as Carlos Tevez, Julian Alvarez and Sergio Aguero leaving a lasting impact at the club.

Defenders like Pablo Zabaleta and Nicolas Otamendi have also played key roles, and Subiabre could potentially follow in their footsteps with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

With clubs from Germany and Spain also in the mix, River Plate will hope to sell the youngster at a maximum profit.