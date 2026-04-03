West Ham vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 20:08

West Ham United and Leeds United delivered an FA Cup classic in their quarter-final clash at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Whites eventually winning 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 thriller.

Daniel Farke's side appeared set to win in 90 minutes as they led 2-0 going into stoppage time, only for two late goals from West Ham to send the game to extra-time and then penalties, but Leeds did ultimately triumph to secure their progression into the semi-finals.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between West Ham and Leeds.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 113

Leeds United wins: 50

Draws: 31

West Ham United wins: 32

These two sides have faced off on 113 occasions in all competitions, and it is Leeds that lead the overall head-to-head record, having posted 50 wins to West Ham's 32, while there have also been 31 draws.

It is a fixture that dates back to January 1921, with the first-ever contest between the two sides taking place in Division Two, with West Ham recording a 2-1 victory over the Whites.

In the Premier League era, the two sides have met on 27 occasions, with Leeds boasting 17 wins to West Ham's six, while there have only been five draws between the two sides in the competition.

The Hammers have won four of their last seven league meetings, but Leeds have been victorious in five of the last 10, with both recently posting three-game winning streaks against the other.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lee Bowyer are the joint leading goalscorers in this fixture when it comes to the Premier League era on four, while Peter Lorimer holds the all-time record, scoring eight times against West Ham during his time with Leeds.

The last meeting between the two sides came at the London Stadium in April 2026, when Leeds United eventually won 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with the victory for Farke's side ending a 39-year wait for a semi-final appearance.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 5, 2026: West Ham United 2-2 (2-4) Leeds United (FA Cup)

Oct 24, 2025: Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 21, 2023: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2023: Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2022: West Ham United 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 09, 2022: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Sep 25, 2021: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2021: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2020: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2012: Leeds United 1-1 West Ham United (Championship)

Aug 21, 2011: West Ham United 2-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 26, 2005: Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United (Championship)

Dec 10, 2004: West Ham United 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 08, 2003: Leeds United 1-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2002: West Ham United 3-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2002: Leeds United 3-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2001: West Ham United 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2001: West Ham United 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2000: Leeds United 0-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 14, 2000: West Ham United 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Oct 24, 2025: Leeds United 2-1 West Ham United (Premier League)

May 21, 2023: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2023: Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2022: West Ham United 2-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2021: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2021: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2020: Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2003: Leeds United 1-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2002: West Ham United 3-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2002: Leeds United 3-0 West Ham United (Premier League)