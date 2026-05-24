Preview: San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Recoleta - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 May 2026 00:45

San Lorenzo will welcome Deportivo Recoleta to the Bidegain Stadium in the final group and decisive match of the Copa Sudamericana, which will determine their qualification for the round of 16 of the continental showpiece.

The visitors have their own ambition, as they are desperate for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive after drawing all five matches in Group D.

Match preview

San Lorenzo celebrated Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Santos as though it were a victory, and rightly so after battling back from two goals down in Brazil to return home with a valuable point.

Gustavo Alvarez’s side endured a nightmare start at Vila Belmiro, conceding an early goal when Gabriel Bontempo finished off a devastating counter-attack before Gabigol doubled Santos’s advantage with a free kick prior to half time.

Despite everything going against them in the opening period, El Ciclon refused to surrender and produced a determined second-half display that earned them an unlikely comeback at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Goals from De Ritis and Gulli secured a dramatic recovery for San Lorenzo, who left Vila Belmiro still top of Group D on seven points and aware that victory at home to Recoleta would confirm their place in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Round of 16.

Although the Argentine side have managed only one win from five group-stage matches, their unbeaten record of four draws keeps them in a strong position, and they will now aim to improve on the 1-1 result they earned away to Recoleta in Paraguay earlier in the competition.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Still searching for their first victory in the competition, Recoleta head into the fifth round knowing they need a positive result after drawing each of their five matches so far.

The Paraguayan outfit sit third in Group D with five points and will view Tuesday’s clash with leaders San Lorenzo as a major opportunity to secure a first win and strengthen their hopes of reaching the round of 16.

Los Canarios were forced to settle for another draw in their previous outing after being pegged back twice by Deportivo Cuenca at the Alejandro Serrano Stadium in Ecuador.

Pedro Rios handed Recoleta the lead inside the opening 15 minutes, but their advantage was cancelled out in unfortunate fashion when Luis Cardozo turned a header into his own net in the 26th minute.

Jorge Gonzalez’s side regained the lead in the 37th minute after Ronal Dominguez provided a cutback for Junior Noguera on the edge of the area, with the attacking midfielder firing a low shot into the net, although Cuenca equalised again through David Gonzalez in the 56th minute.

A victory at the Bidegain Stadium on Tuesday would send Recoleta to the top of the group, one point clear of San Lorenzo, while also guaranteeing qualification for the knockout stage of the competition.

San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana form:

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San Lorenzo form (all competitions):

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Deportivo Recoleta Copa Sudamericana form:

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Deportivo Recoleta form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

San Lorenzo currently have three players sidelined with serious injuries, as both Gaston Hernandez and Ezequiel Cerutti suffered ACL injuries that are expected to keep them out until the beginning of 2027.

Centre-back Daniel Herrera is another long-term absentee for San Lorenzo after sustaining an ACL injury in November, although the defender is expected to return before the end of the year.

For the visitors, experienced right-back Ivan Piris remains the only long-term injury concern after suffering an ACL injury in March, with a potential return pencilled in for November if his recovery progresses as planned.

Recoleta striker Allan Wlk has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, although only one of those has come in the Sudamericana, and that strike arrived against San Lorenzo in the reverse fixture.

San Lorenzo possible starting lineup:

Gill; E. Herrera, Romana, Montenegro; Insaurralde, Tripichio, Gulli, Barrios, De Ritis; Cuello, Auzmendi,

Deportivo Recoleta possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Echeguren, Marotta, Cardoso, Mosquera; Baez, Franco, Dominguez, Rios; Noguera, Wlk

We say: San Lorenzo 1-1 Deportivo Recoleta

A draw could be enough for San Lorenzo to secure progression to the knockout stage of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, but the confidence gained from their comeback against Santos and the advantage of playing at home may provide extra motivation to push for all three points.

However, Recoleta have proved extremely difficult to beat throughout the competition, as shown by their five draws in the group stage, and while they may need to chase a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, another stalemate appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.