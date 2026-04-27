Preview: San Lorenzo vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 Apr 2026 17:24

San Lorenzo welcome Santos to the Nuevo Gasometro on Tuesday for a decisive Copa Sudamericana clash, with both sides targeting a crucial result in Group D as the competition begins to take shape.

The hosts arrive in strong form and looking to tighten their grip at the top of the group, while the visitors are under mounting pressure after a difficult start to their continental campaign.

Match preview

San Lorenzo head into this encounter full of confidence after a 1-0 victory away to Platense in the Torneo Apertura, a performance that highlighted their growing tactical discipline and attacking intent.

Gustavo Alvarez’s side have made a solid start to their Copa Sudamericana campaign, collecting four points from their opening two matches following a 1-1 draw with Recoleta and a 2-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca.

That return leaves them top of Group D, and another victory here would put them in a commanding position to qualify for the next phase.

The Argentine side’s strong home advantage at the Nuevo Gasometro further boosts their chances, with the passionate support expected to play a key role in what promises to be an intense contest.

Historically, San Lorenzo also carry pedigree in this competition, having lifted the trophy in 2002, and they will be determined to use that experience as motivation in their current campaign.

Maintaining their defensive organisation while continuing to attack with cohesion will be crucial, particularly as they aim to neutralise the threat posed by Santos’ star players.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos, meanwhile, arrive in Buenos Aires in a far more precarious situation, currently sitting bottom of the group with just one point from their first two matches.

The Brazilian side opened their campaign with a defeat to Deportivo Cuenca before being held to a 1-1 draw by Recoleta, leaving them with little margin for error in the remaining fixtures.

Their domestic form has also raised concerns, most recently throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Bahia, further underlining their struggles with game management.

Cuca’s side have shown flashes of attacking quality but have consistently failed to convert chances or maintain control when in winning positions, a weakness that has cost them valuable points.

There is, however, hope that a refreshed Neymar could make a difference, having been rested specifically for this clash, with the forward expected to play a central role in Santos’ attacking approach.

With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Santos must deliver a disciplined and efficient performance, particularly away from home against a confident opponent.

San Lorenzo Copa Sudamericana form:

D

W

San Lorenzo form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

D

W

Santos Copa Sudamericana form:

L

D

Santos form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

San Lorenzo will be without Gaston Hernandez and Ezequiel Cerutti, both sidelined with long-term ligament injuries, forcing adjustments within the squad.

Despite those absences, Jhohan Romana and Agustin Tripichio have been in excellent form and are expected to play key roles once again, providing both defensive stability and attacking support.

Santos receive a major boost with Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa available after being rested, while Gabriel Brazao and Rony are also in contention to feature.

However, Vinicius Lira remains out with a serious injury, Gabriel Menino is not yet fully fit, and Gustavo Henrique is doubtful, leaving some uncertainty in their defensive structure.

San Lorenzo possible starting lineup:

Gill; Herrera, Romana, Insaurralde, Tripichio; Barrios, De Ritis, Ladstatter; Cuello, Auzmendi, Reali

Santos possible starting lineup:

Reason; Vinicius, Verissimo, Peres, Escobar; Arao, Oliva, Bontempo, Barreal; Neymar, Barbosa

We say: San Lorenzo 2-0 Santos

San Lorenzo’s strong form, home advantage and defensive organisation give them a clear edge heading into this contest.

Santos possess attacking quality, particularly with Neymar involved, but their inconsistency and struggles to manage games suggest they could fall short against a well-drilled and confident host side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.