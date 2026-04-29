PSG, Bayern Munich emulate, Chelsea, Liverpool Champions League feat in semi-final epic

By Ben Sully | 29 Apr 2026 00:29

Paris Saint-Germain's thrilling 5-4 win over Bayern Munich emulated a Champions League goalscoring record previously achieved by Chelsea and Liverpool.

The first night of Champions League semi-final action delivered an all-time classic between two attack-minded teams in PSG and Bayern Munich.

The breathtaking contest became the highest-scoring semi-final match in Champions League history when Dayot Upamecano struck to reduce PSG's three-goal lead to 5-3.

Luis Diaz quickly added a fourth for Bayern, making it nine goals on the night and leaving the tie finely poised in PSG's favour ahead of next week's return leg in Munich.

IT'S FIVE-FOUR! ?



After a VAR check, Diaz's strike stands! ✅ pic.twitter.com/tuU2wBvo7O — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 28, 2026

PSG, Bayern emulate goalscoring feat from Chelsea, Liverpool duel

Tuesday's nine-goal thriller represented the first time that two teams had scored at least four goals each in a European semi-final.

The contest also ended a 17-year wait for two teams to net four or more goals each in a Champions League knockout game.

The last time such a scenario took place was in the 2008-09 quarter-finals between Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool.

On that occasion, Chelsea came from two goals down to establish a 3-2 lead, before Lucas Leiva and Dirk Kuyt scored to put Liverpool ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's 89th-minute leveller ensured the quarter-final second leg finished 4-4 on the night and 7-5 on aggregate in Chelsea's favour.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Kane beats Gerrard's Champions League record

Kane may have ended up on the losing side, but he still managed to pick up an individual record in the French capital.

The England captain opened the scoring from the penalty spot to become the first English player to net in six successive Champions League games.

That broke the record previously held by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who netted in five straight Champions League games in the 2007-08 campaign.

Kane may need to extend that record if Bayern are to overturn the narrow deficit and reach their first Champions League final since lifting the trophy in 2019-20.