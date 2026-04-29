Arsenal transfer news: Gunners must overcome 'prohibitive' fee to land Bayern Munich, Chelsea-linked Newcastle star

By Ben Sully | 29 Apr 2026 01:12

Arsenal reportedly have reservations about the potential financial effort required to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon's Newcastle future has become the subject of much speculation in recent times despite the fact he has a contract until the summer of 2030.

The England international is believed to be open to a new challenge, while Newcastle are not against the idea of listening to offers this summer.

The Magpies could fund an overhaul of their squad if any of the potential suitors come in with a significant offer.

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Gordon asking price could put off Arsenal

German giants Bayern Munich are showing a keen interest in acquiring the former Everton man as they look to delve back into the Premier League market that has helped them create a formidable forward line made up of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane.

Chelsea are also believed to be among Gordon's admirers, along with their London rivals Arsenal.

However, according to The Athletic, it is unclear whether Gordon features high on Arsenal's summer wishlist.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in the Newcastle star, but there appears to be considerable doubt over whether they are willing to make the financial effort required to prize him away from St James' Park.

The report claims that the fee could be 'prohibitive' due to the player's age and track record, suggesting that Arsenal would rather spend that money on a different target with a higher resale value if they are to splash out on a left-sided attacker.

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Why are Arsenal searching for new left winger?

Arsenal delved into the transfer market to strengthen their attacking options with the additions of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

However, Madeuke's preferred position is on the right, while Eze is better utilised as an attacking midfielder rather than as a left winger.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are still viewed as Arsenal's most natural left-wing options, although the pair have both been linked with potential exits.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will surely want the club to recruit a high-level attacker who makes the left-wing spot their own, as Bukayo Saka has done on the right side of Arsenal's attack when fit and available.