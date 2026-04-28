Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid stance on Julian Alvarez 'revealed' after Diego Simeone transfer admission

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Apr 2026 18:30

Atletico Madrid have reportedly decided against selling Julian Alvarez despite growing interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and other major European clubs.

The 26-year-old joined the Rojiblancos for a reported £82m in August 2024 and has since taken his game to another level, establishing himself as one of the most complete forwards in European football.

The Argentine has already delivered 19 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances this season, while his Champions League record has been particularly impressive, with nine goals in 13 matches.

Ahead of Atletico’s semi-final clash with the Gunners, Diego Simeone publicly addressed Alvarez’s future and the growing speculation surrounding his name.

Atletico Madrid's transfer stance on Julian Alvarez

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Alvarez, who has also confirmed he will be fit to face the North London club on Wednesday night after concerns over a possible injury absence.

Simeone acknowledged the attention surrounding his striker, stating that it is only natural for an extraordinary player such as Alvarez to attract interest from elite clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Atletico have no intention of selling the Argentina international next summer, even if the player were to express a desire to leave.

The Rojiblancos are said to have placed a huge £130m valuation on Alvarez, whose immediate focus remains on winning the Champions League before turning his attention to the World Cup with Argentina national football team.

Should Arsenal look for options elsewhere?

© Iconsport / Zuma

Arsenal are expected to be active in the summer market and are believed to be targeting a forward, a central midfielder and a full-back as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen again.

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer, and although he has scored 18 goals across all competitions, the club are still thought to be exploring the market for another elite striker.

Alvarez, who has scored 48 goals in 104 appearances for Atletico, also arrives with pedigree from his spell at Manchester City, where he won back-to-back Premier League titles and formed part of the historic 2022-23 treble-winning side.

Barcelona are also believed to admire the Argentine and view him as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, although matching Atletico’s reported asking price would appear highly difficult.