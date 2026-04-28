Fulham transfer news: Cottagers among three clubs to 'express interest' in former Premier League midfielder

By Ben Sully | 28 Apr 2026 18:17 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 18:19

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo from Botafogo this summer.

The Cottagers are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for European qualification, with Marco Silva's side sitting in 10th place following their recent 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Fulham will need to add further depth to their squad if they are successful in their quest to bring European football back to Craven Cottage for the first time since the 2011-12 Europa League.

That said, the Cottagers will still want to improve their squad even if they finish outside the European places, and they could look to add to their central midfield options, which currently feature Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham targeting summer move for Danilo

According to Globo Esporte, Fulham are eyeing a summer swoop for ex-Forest midfielder Danilo.

The Cottagers are one of three teams that have expressed an interest in the Brazil international, along with Palmeiras and Zenit St Petersburg.

The report claims that Fulham are willing to table an offer worth €30m (£26m), comprising a guaranteed €22m (£19m) and a further €8m (£6.9m) in bonuses.

Botafogo view Danilo as one of the key members of their squad, but they are willing to entertain offers due to their current financial issues.

© Imago

Why are Fulham keen to sign Danilo?

Danilo has established himself as an important figure in the Botafogo midfield since he completed a move from Forest last summer.

The 24-year-old has particularly been in fine form this season, having contributed to Botafogo's attacking efforts with nine goals in 20 competitive matches in 2026.

As a result of his impressive displays, Danilo made his first two international appearances in Brazil's March friendlies against France and Croatia, scoring the opener in a 3-1 victory against the latter.

Danilo has put himself in contention for a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad and a potential Premier League return.

The midfielder's form for Botafogo and his previous Premier League experience at Forest make him an appealing option for Fulham's summer transfer business.