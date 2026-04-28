Preview: Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Apr 2026 16:57 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 16:58

Cerro Porteno welcome Palmeiras to the Ueno La Nueva Olla Stadium on Thursday night for a crucial Copa Libertadores Group F encounter, with both sides aiming to strengthen their positions as the group stage approaches its midpoint.

With two rounds played, the hosts are looking to build momentum after a mixed start to their continental campaign, while the visitors arrive as group leaders and one of the tournament favourites, seeking to take a decisive step toward qualification.

Match preview

Cerro Porteno head into this clash with confidence stemming from their strong domestic form, as they currently lead the Paraguayan Apertura standings with 33 points from 16 matches, recording 10 wins, three draws and just three defeats so far this season.

That consistency, however, has not fully translated into the Copa Libertadores, where Ariel Holan’s side have taken three points from their opening two matches, losing 1-0 to Sporting Cristal before responding with a narrow 1-0 victory over Junior Barranquilla.

While their home form remains a major strength, their historical struggles in this competition — particularly against Brazilian opposition — remain a concern, and their record against Palmeiras is especially daunting.

Indeed, Cerro Porteno have won just two of their 17 previous meetings with the Brazilian giants, suffering 11 defeats and four draws, while they have lost each of the last five encounters, conceding 14 goals and scoring only once in that run.

Despite these challenges, the Paraguayan side will look to lean on their attacking threats, with Cecilio Dominguez and Juan Manuel Iturbe offering pace and creativity in transition, while Ariel Holan will hope his team can produce a disciplined and resilient performance in front of a passionate home crowd.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras, by contrast, arrive in excellent form and full of confidence, currently sitting top of Group F with four points and also leading the Brazilian Serie A standings with 32 points from 13 matches, beating Bragantino 1-0 in their last game.

Abel Ferreira’s side have been one of the most consistent teams in South America in recent years, and their 2026 campaign has followed a similar pattern, having already secured the Campeonato Paulista title and extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

In the Libertadores, Palmeiras have continued to demonstrate their pedigree, boasting an outstanding record under Abel Ferreira, including an 88% success rate in the group stage and an impressive unbeaten run of nine away matches in the competition.

However, Palmeiras have had to cope with a few injury setbacks, particularly in defensive areas, and playing in Asuncion is never straightforward, meaning they will still need to be at their best to maintain control of the group.

Cerro Porteno Copa Libertadores form:

Cerro Porteno form (all competitions):

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Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Cerro Porteno are expected to have a full squad available, with Ariel Holan likely to name a strong lineup for this important encounter.

Cecilio Dominguez remains the key attacking outlet, supported by Juan Manuel Iturbe and Matias Klimowicz, while Jorge Morel and Wilder Viera will provide balance in midfield.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are dealing with several absences, as Joaquin Piquerez, Vitor Roque, Paulinho and Jefte are all sidelined through injury, limiting options particularly at left-back.

Murilo Cerqueira returns from suspension and should slot straight back into central defence alongside Gustavo Gomez, while Andreas Pereira will continue to orchestrate play in midfield, with Jose Manuel Lopez leading the attack.

Cerro Porteno possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Velazquez, Perez, Quintana, Chaparro; Dominguez, Morel, Viera; Klimowicz, Iturbe, Vegetti

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Arthur; Freitas, Pereira, Allan; Sosa, Arias, Lopez

We say: Cerro Porteno 1-2 Palmeiras

Cerro Porteno will be competitive on home soil and should create moments of danger, particularly through their pace in transition, but their historical struggles against Palmeiras are difficult to ignore.

With greater squad depth, consistency and experience at this level, Palmeiras look well-equipped to edge a tight contest and take a significant step toward qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.