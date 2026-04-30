Oliver Glasner replacement: Crystal Palace target manager with 55.6% win rate as next boss

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 00:30

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move for Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard as they prepare for life after Oliver Glasner.

Glasner took charge in February 2024 after Roy Hodgson stepped down, and the Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt has since won the FA Cup for the South Londoners, earning the club their first major trophy.

However, the relationship between manager and club has soured due to a lack of investment, as well as the sale of the team's leading stars, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, to Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.

Lampard has emerged as one of the names in the frame after guiding Coventry to the Championship title, although the prospect of him leaving the promoted side so soon is thought to be unlikely.

Lampard 'on Palace radar' as compensation fee revealed

© Imago / News Images

According to The Independent via Mirror Football, any attempt to prise Lampard away from Coventry would require Crystal Palace to pay around £5m in compensation.

Lampard has won 45 of his 81 matches in charge of the Sky Blues, a 55.6% win rate, as he rebuilds his career in the West Midlands after a challenging interim spell with Chelsea in 2023.

Fulham are also believed to be monitoring Lampard’s situation, with Marco Silva approaching the end of his contract and uncertainty remaining over the Cottagers’ managerial position.

The above source notes that Palace’s appeal as a potential destination could hinge on qualifying for a higher level of European competition, since winning the Conference League would secure a Europa League spot next season, bringing added income and greater transfer-market flexibility to support the club’s continued growth.

Who else is in Palace’s thinking to replace Glasner?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kieran McKenna is believed to be under consideration, although the Ipswich Town manager is still focused on guiding the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League.

Palace would reportedly need to pay about £8 million in compensation to appoint him, while Andoni Iraola is also said to be on the club’s shortlist after confirming his departure from Bournemouth.

Not having to pay any compensation to land Iraola could be attractive to the capital club, who will be pleased to land someone of the calibre of the outgoing Cherries boss.

Iraola has so far won 46 of his 123 matches in charge of Bournemouth, drawing 36 and losing 41 since August 2023.