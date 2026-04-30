Preview: RKC Waalwijk vs Roda JC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 Apr 2026 00:05

RKC Waalwijk return to the Mandemakers Stadion for the decisive second leg of their Eredivisie promotion play-offs first-round tie on Friday, with the contest finely poised following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away at Roda JC Kerkrade.

The result at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion leaves the tie wide open, with neither side holding a clear advantage heading into Friday’s decisive clash.

Match preview

RKC Waalwijk secured their place in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie play-offs with a 4-1 victory over Jong PSV, confirming a sixth-place finish in the standings.

A run of three wins, one draw and two defeats in their final six league matches proved enough to earn them a shot at returning to the Eredivisie next season, with that journey continuing on Tuesday against Roda JC Kerkrade.

The Yellow-Blues ended the regular campaign in sixth place, recording 16 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats across 38 matches.

Sander Duits’s side were left heartbroken at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion on Tuesday evening after conceding a last-minute equaliser to deny them victory.

The visitors appeared set for an impressive away win after Denilho Cleonise opened the scoring in the 51st minute, but Tomas Kalinauskas struck in the 95th minute to level the match for Roda, ensuring the tie will now be decided in Waalwijk on Friday evening.

Results between the two sides have been mixed, with Waalwijk recording two victories in their last six meetings—a run that also includes a draw and two defeats—but a win on Friday would see them advance to the next round of the play-offs.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Roda finished the regular season in eighth place, two positions behind Waalwijk, after suffering a final-day defeat to Jong AZ last weekend, but still managed to secure a spot in the play-offs.

The last six matches of the campaign highlighted Roda’s inconsistency, as they recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats, although Kevin Van Dessel’s side had already confirmed their place in the Keuken Kampioen play-offs following FC Den Bosch’s home draw against Jong FC Utrecht on April 20.

For their efforts, Van Dessel’s team were paired with Waalwijk, and they kept their promotion hopes alive by snatching a dramatic last-minute equaliser in their most recent encounter.

Cleonise had given RKC Waalwijk the lead six minutes into the second half, but Kalinauskas struck in the 95th minute to level the score for Roda and set up an intriguing return leg on Friday.

On a more positive note, Roda’s last visit to the Mandemakers Stadium ended in a deserved 2-1 victory, with goals from Anthony van den Hurk and an 80th-minute winner from Mitchell Paulissen.

RKC Waalwijk Eredivisie Promotion Playoffs form:

D

RKC Waalwijk form (all competitions):

LWDWLW

Roda JC Eredivisie Promotion Playoffs form:

D

Roda JC form (all competitions):

DWLWDL

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

There are no fresh injury concerns reported following the first leg, meaning Duits is expected to name a similar lineup to the one that came within seconds of securing a crucial away victory.

Denilho Cleonise remains a key attacking outlet after his goal in Kerkrade, while the squad will be motivated by the disappointment of conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to Roda JC Kerkrade.

Roda are not expected to make major changes to the side that showed resilience in the first leg, with Tomas Kalinauskas likely to retain his place after his stoppage-time equaliser kept their promotion hopes alive.

The visitors will also draw confidence from their previous trip to Waalwijk, where they claimed a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Anthony van den Hurk and Mitchell Paulissen.

RKC Waalwijk possible starting lineup:

Van Osch; Castillo, Van Gelderen, Van Eijma, Held; Boetius, Postma, Cleonise, Fage; Kuster, Uneken

Roda JC possible starting lineup:

Treichel, Jansen, Van den Buijs, Tol, Kruiver; Nisbet, Beerten, Muller; Griffith, Breij, Van den Hurk

We say: RKC Waalwijk 2-1 Roda JC

RKC Waalwijk appear well placed to edge this finely balanced tie, with home advantage at the Mandemakers Stadion and their overall attacking threat likely to prove decisive if they maintain intensity and take their chances more efficiently.

While Roda remain dangerous and capable of producing key moments, their inconsistency could prove costly, and with Waalwijk expected to take a more proactive approach in front of their supporters, the hosts are backed to come out on top in a tight contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.