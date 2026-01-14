Preview: Heerenveen vs. RKC Waalwijk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jan 2026 07:33

Heerenveen and RKC Waalwijk face off in the round of 16 of the KNVB Beker at Abe Lenstra Stadion on Thursday, aiming to reach the last eight.

The hosts took down Feyenoord in the previous round in an exciting 3-2 win, while RKC annihilated fourth-tier club HSC ’21 9-0 to match last season’s run to this stage.

Match preview

Heerenveen’s three-match winning run may have ended at the weekend, but Robin Veldman’s team showed the resilience to twice come back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to play out a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord.

The draw marked an unbeaten return to Eredivisie action after the winter break, extending their run without defeat to four, after having secured three victories over Sparta Rotterdam, Feyenoord and Heracles, scoring three goals each in the 3-0, 3-2 and 3-0 triumphs.

The win over Feyenoord came in the second round of the cup, with Jacob Trenskow scoring a 90th-minute winning goal to stun the 14-time KNVB Beker champions at De Kuip.

While De Superfriezen could not secure a repeat win over Robin van Persie’s team in the league, they head into Thursday as favourites to improve their ongoing sequence of games without losing to five, as they bid to reach the last eight of this competition for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Nonetheless, they will be wary of underrating RKC, having been eliminated by third-tier Quick Boys at this same stage 12 months ago and given the fact they were defeated by this week’s opponent the last time these teams met in May 2025.

That 3-1 win for Waalwijk against Heerenveen was undeniably aided by the Super Frisians having a player sent off just before the hour, with the score level at 1-1, when Ilias Sebaoui was dismissed.

RKC took advantage to score twice in the final 15 minutes, securing only their second win over De Superfriezen in 10 matches; however, it was not enough to beat the drop as they lost their top-flight status after a six-season stay in the Eredivisie.

Life in the second tier has hitherto been mixed for Sander Duits — appointed in the summer of 2025 — and his team, with the visitors just outside the promotion playoff positions in 10th.

They have, however, enjoyed a commendable run in the domestic cup, defeating Cambuur 3-2 in the first round before thrashing HSC ’21 9-0 in the previous round to advance to this stage for the second consecutive season.

Last year’s run ended with defeat to another top-flight club, FC Utrecht, who eliminated them 2-1 in 2024-25 after having done likewise the year before, defeating RKC 3-2.

Although Utrecht are not in their path this time, the Waalwijk-based club head into Thursday’s contest requiring a top showing to beat an in-form team to reach the quarter-finals of the domestic cup for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Given that ambition, it will be interesting to see if their lack of match practice hinders them, having not played competitively since December and having had their first match of 2026 against Jong Utrecht postponed due to bad weather.

Heerenveen KNVB Beker form:

W

W

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

D

RKC Waalwijk KNVB Beker form:

W

W

RKC Waalwijk form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

W

Team News

Heerenveen are without Bernt Klaverboer (head) and Levi Smans (knee) due to injury, while Trenskow will be assessed after going off in the 13th minute against Feyenoord.

If Trenskow’s issue rules him out, the hosts will look to Dylan Vente and Luuk Brouwers to be decisive in the attacking third, as both men have a combined 15 goal contributions in the Eredivisie.

RKC will evaluate Liam van Gelderen, who is carrying a knock, while Tim van de Loo is expected to miss out due to injury.

The visiting club’s chances will hinge on Tim van der Leij, the team’s joint-leading scorer in the Eerste Divisie and hat-trick hero in the above-mentioned 9-0 win over HSC’21.

Chris Lokesa, who scored twice and set up two in that cup triumph, carries a threat from the left flank, which could pose problems for the hosts.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Bakker; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Van Overeem, Linday; Rivera, Brouwers, Meerveld; Vente

RKC Waalwijk possible starting lineup:

Spenkelink; Van Ejima, Postma, Wouters, Held; Roemeratoe, Van Kaam; Cleonise, Kuster, Lokosa; Van der Leij

We say: Heerenveen 3-1 RKC Waalwijk

Having not played a competitive fixture since December due to weather postponements, RKC may struggle with their match sharpness and rhythm.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, enter this fixture in excellent form and should have too much quality for their second-tier opponents at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

