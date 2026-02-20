Barcelona transfer news: "Julian Alvarez will play for Barcelona" – How can Barca afford this deal?

By Axel Clody | 20 Feb 2026 08:26

According to an Argentinian journalist, Julian Alvarez will join FC Barcelona during the next summer transfer window. But how can the Catalan club, in financial difficulties, complete this surely hefty deal?

This is the big news of Thursday, February 19: Julian Alvarez is set to join Barca next summer. At least, that is what journalist Hugo Balassone has announced. "According to my information, Julian Alvarez will play for Barcelona. Arsenal were interested in him. His cycle at Atletico Madrid is over," he said live on Radio La Red.

"He thinks his career needs a team that can allow him to win a title. What motivates Julian is to go to a team that can be champions," the Argentine added. "It is true that Atletico Madrid can win the Copa del Rey, but that has not been the case. Julian Alvarez, I can confirm, after the World Cup, he will play for me at one of the best teams in the world. Can you imagine Yamal and Julian in attack?"

Julian Alvarez was supposedly too expensive for Barca

© Imago

It is true that this duo, and indeed FC Barcelona's attack in general, would be exceptional with Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford also in the mix, if the Catalan club manage to keep all these players.

This revelation is nonetheless surprising. Indeed, while Barca's desire to sign a new striker next summer and their interest in Julian Alvarez were known, this deal seemed almost impossible from a financial standpoint for the Catalan club.

The Argentine striker was simply considered too expensive. Indeed, a price of £105m (€120m) was mentioned in this case, while Atletico Madrid have no interest in selling their star on the cheap, given he is still under contract until June 2030, and even less so to a direct rival.

However, according to the same source, the transfer fee should be around £61m (€70m). A (very) surprising sum for a world-class player valued at £85m (€100m) by Transfermarkt.

While this has all the makings of an excellent deal on paper, the Catalan finances are not in great shape and have notably caused problems for the Blaugrana when registering recent signings. As such, one might wonder: how will FC Barcelona be able to gather this amount next summer? Departures seem inevitable.

FC Barcelona forced to sell a star in the next window?

© Imago

First of all, the Catalan club will make a choice between Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. The Spanish side have every interest in keeping the Polish striker to make him the Argentine's backup on reduced wages, while the sale of the Spanish forward could bring in around £43m (€50m), which corresponds to his market value.

This sale should not be enough and Barca will surely be forced to trim their midfield. Marc Casado is an ideal departure candidate. Generally a substitute, the 22-year-old midfielder, valued at £21.5m (€25m) by Transfermarkt, has opened the door to Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, where Chelsea and Manchester United are courting him.

To complete Julian Alvarez's arrival and trigger Marcus Rashford's £25.5m (€30m) option to buy, the Catalan club could also be forced to part ways with Dani Olmo or Fermin Lopez.

Valued at £51m (€60m) and £60m (€70m) respectively, the two attacking midfielders have similar profiles and are performing well this season. Younger and more decisive, Lopez appears to have a slight edge if a choice must be made between the two.