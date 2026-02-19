La Liga Gameweek 25
Barcelona
Feb 22, 2026 3.15pm
Camp Nou
Levante

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Levante: Marcus Rashford, Pedri, Gavi latest

By | , Last updated:

Rashford, Pedri, Gavi updates: Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Levante
© Imago

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they welcome Levante to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Girona, and they have now dropped to second spot in the La Liga table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Levante, who occupy 19th spot in the top flight.

Marcus Rashford

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)

Rashford has not involved in Barcelona's last two matches due to a knee injury, but the forward is expected to be back in the squad against Levante.

Gavi

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and could be back on the field before the end of February.

Pedri

© Iconsport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)

Pedri has returned to Barcelona training following a spell out with a hamstring issue, so the midfielder is in contention for a spot in the squad this weekend.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe