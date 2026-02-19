Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Levante: Marcus Rashford, Pedri, Gavi latest

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 13:43 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 13:46

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they welcome Levante to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Girona, and they have now dropped to second spot in the La Liga table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Levante, who occupy 19th spot in the top flight.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)

Rashford has not involved in Barcelona's last two matches due to a knee injury, but the forward is expected to be back in the squad against Levante.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and could be back on the field before the end of February.

© Iconsport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)

Pedri has returned to Barcelona training following a spell out with a hamstring issue, so the midfielder is in contention for a spot in the squad this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.