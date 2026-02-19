Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Levante: Marcus Rashford, Pedri, Gavi latest

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they welcome Levante to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.
The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Girona, and they have now dropped to second spot in the La Liga table.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Levante, who occupy 19th spot in the top flight.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)
Rashford has not involved in Barcelona's last two matches due to a knee injury, but the forward is expected to be back in the squad against Levante.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and could be back on the field before the end of February.
Pedri
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Levante)
Pedri has returned to Barcelona training following a spell out with a hamstring issue, so the midfielder is in contention for a spot in the squad this weekend.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.