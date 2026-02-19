Aston Villa now 'leading' race to sign 'one of the players of the season' - and he won't cost a penny

By Lewis Blain | 19 Feb 2026 15:51

Aston Villa are already laying the groundwork for a busy summer as they look to strengthen a squad pushing for Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery’s side are expected to be active in the market, with free transfers seen as an efficient way to add Premier League-ready quality.

That approach has put Villa firmly in the mix for one of the division’s standout performers this season, Fulham star Harry Wilson.

What's the latest news on Aston Villa's interest in Harry Wilson?

Villa are said to be among the 'leading' Premier League clubs considering a move for Wilson when his contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the current campaign, according to the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old winger was already on Villa’s radar during the January transfer window, when he was viewed as a relatively affordable option.

At that point, Emery chose to prioritise a centre-forward and secured Tammy Abraham instead. Despite that decision, Wilson remains firmly under consideration, particularly with Villa still keen to strengthen on the right flank.

Everton are also monitoring the situation, while Fulham have yet to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Harry Wilson will be one of several free agents in the Premier League

Wilson is set to be part of a notable group of high-profile players available on Bosman deals this summer.

Among those out of contract are a trio of centre-backs in Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool, Harry Maguire at Manchester United, and John Stones at Manchester City.

City teammate Bernardo Silva is also approaching the end of his deal, while Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi is expected to attract interest from across Europe.

Why Harry Wilson could be a bargain for Unai Emery at Aston Villa

The Wales international has enjoyed his most productive Premier League season since Fulham’s promotion in 2022, being labelled as 'one of the players of the season' by the Telegraph.

He has scored nine goals and assisted five more across all competitions, including decisive late winners against Chelsea and Brighton since the turn of the year.

Operating mainly from the right wing, Wilson could address a clear tactical need for Emery.

Securing that level of output on a free transfer would represent smart and low-risk business for a Villa side aiming to keep pushing forward.