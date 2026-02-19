Jadon Sancho future: Man Utd make 'final decision' on one of their worst-ever signings

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 09:31 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 09:34

Manchester United will reportedly allow English attacker Jadon Sancho to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer.

The 20-time English champions paid £71m to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, but he has struggled to have a positive impact for the Red Devils.

Sancho has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for Man United in all competitions, and he has featured just three times for the club since the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The forward has recently spent time out on loan with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, while he is currently on loan at Aston Villa, making 25 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season, scoring once and managing one assist.

Sancho's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, and according to The Sun, the club have already made the decision to let the forward leave on a free transfer.

There had been suggestions that Man United could extend Sancho's deal in a bid to receive a transfer fee for him, but the Red Devils are happy that they will be removing his £200,000-a-week wages from the budget this summer.

Sancho had a public falling-out with Erik ten Hag during the Dutchman's time as Man United head coach, and the Red Devils had hoped to sell him last summer.

The forward did have a relatively successful loan spell at Chelsea in 2024-25, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The Blues had given serious consideration to signing Sancho on a permanent basis, but wage demands are thought to have been an issue, and the London club ultimately paid Man United a penalty fee of £5m for not fulfilling their £25m obligation to buy him.

Sancho has been one of Man Utd's worst-ever signings

Sancho arrived at Man United off the back of an excellent spell at Borussia Dortmund, and it would be fair to say that there was a lot of excitement surrounding his move to Man United.

However, the forward never threatened to become a success at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been one of the club's biggest failures in the transfer market in modern history, and it is best for all parties to cut ties at the end of the campaign.

There will be takers for the Englishman this summer, with a return to Germany possible, while lucrative switches to Saudi Arabia or the MLS could also potentially open up.