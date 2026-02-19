Liverpool transfer news: The 'irritation' of missing Champions League football on finances revealed ahead of crucial summer

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Feb 2026 00:08

Liverpool players could be set for a 25% wage reduction if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are set to take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League, and they could head into that game trailing fourth place by five points if Chelsea beat Burnley on Saturday.

Arne Slot was expected to lead the Merseysiders to another title after his squad was reinforced with £450m worth of talents, but his side are sixth in the top flight.

The head coach has only overseen two wins in his last eight league matches, and there is a real risk that the club miss out on Champions League qualification, even despite the fact England are likely to be awarded a fifth spot.

Financial expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider that Liverpool may be able to cut the salaries of their stars by 25% if they fail to finish in the top five, and that could help offset any financial losses.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

The Reds may be two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea and three behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but the club's next period of fixtures is favourable.

Slot will have to get the better of Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in their next four Premier League games.

Those teams occupy four of the division's bottom five places, and while all of those sides will be fighting for survival, the Reds should be expected to come away with close to maximum points.

Liverpool still have to face Chelsea at home and Manchester United at Old Trafford, with both clashes coming in the club's final four games, so having a lead over both heading into those fixtures may be necessary if they want to qualify for the Champions League.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why summer 2026 is set to be a crucial transfer window

While Liverpool broke multiple transfer records in the summer of 2025, they will need to strengthen considerably in the upcoming window.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate and left-back Andrew Robertson look set to leave for free at the end of the season, Mohamed Salah has been strongly linked with an exit and the team's midfield has looked weak all campaign.

The club will likely need a number of depth pieces, as well as starters in the summer, and missing out on the Champions League could limit their ability to sign Europe's best.