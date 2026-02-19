Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Feb 2026 01:38 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 01:39

Metz can temporarily climb out of the Ligue 1 basement with a win on Saturday when they face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes as the latter hope to regain first place.

A 3-1 defeat at Rennes dropped the reigning champions down to second in the table, while Metz remained dead last after a 3-1 loss at home to Auxerre.

Match preview

After three successive matchdays back at the top, PSG fell down the table last week, suffering their first league defeat away from home in 2026.

Luis Enrique’s men have won six matches in a row at the Parc des Princes in this competition, conceding only once during that run.

Four times in 2025-26, this team have won a home encounter in this competition by three or more goals, hammering arch-rivals Marseille 5-0 in their previous Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes.

Entering matchday 23, they are a point below Lens for first but could regain the top spot with a win this weekend and Les Sang et Or dropping points to Monaco on Saturday.

They have already suffered one more defeat in 2025-26 (three) than they had in the previous Ligue 1 campaign, and on Saturday, this team could lose at least four top-flight affairs for the first time since 2022-23 (seven).

Les Parisiens have yet to lose against a newly-promoted side this season, while winning their previous 10 competitive home contests against Metz.

Benoit Tavenot has had a difficult time trying to steer the Metz campaign back on track, with the new boss still winless since taking over from Stephane Le Mignan.

On Saturday, he hopes to change that and guide this team to their first Ligue 1 triumph since early November against Nice (2-1).

They have not won away from home in this competition since November 2 at Nantes, collecting just one point on the road following that triumph.

The Lorraine club sit four points below Auxerre for a place in the relegation playoffs, losing a league-high 15 games in Ligue 1 this season.

Metz have yet to earn a point away from home in 2025-26 versus a side currently in the top five, but did defeat current Ligue 1 leaders Lens 2-0 at home in late October.

Les Grenats have not beaten PSG at the Parc des Princes since 1996, when a Robert Pires brace earned them a narrow 3-2 triumph.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Metz form (all competitions):

Team News

A knee injury is likely to keep Fabian Ruiz out of the PSG fold this weekend, while Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful due to a sore hamstring and Senny Mayulu remains questionable because of a calf strain.

Ousmane Dembele netted his team-leading eighth of the campaign last weekend, but he is questionable on Saturday after after suffering a knock and being replaced by Desire Doue in their midweek Champions League fixture with Monaco.

As for Metz, Pape Sy is still doubtful due to a head injury, Benjamin Stambouli is recovering from a rib issue, Boubacar Traore has an ankle problem, Joseph Mangondo could miss another game because of a knee problem and Jean-Philippe Gbamin is eligible to return from suspension.

Sadibou Sane and Urie-Michel Mboula scored own-goals in their defeat to Auxerre, with Nanthan Mbala netting for them in stoppage time.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Fernandez, Vitinha, Kang-in; Doue, Ramos, Barcola

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Kouao, Sane, Mboula, F. Toure; Munongo, Hein; Michal, Deminguet, Tsitaishvili; Diallo

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Metz

Even with PSG playing a Champions League affair in midweek, we expect a comfortable victory for them this weekend, regardless of who Enrique puts out there.

Metz have too many holes at the back and get stretched far too often for us to believe they can contain a side as deep as Les Parisiens for 90 minutes.

