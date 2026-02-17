Monaco vs. PSG: Bizarre Ousmane Dembele sub hands Chelsea possible Champions League boost

By Ben Knapton | 17 Feb 2026 21:04 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 21:04

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele was hauled off in the first half of Les Parisiens' Champions League playoff with Monaco on Tuesday night, but whether the change was enforced or tactical is not clear.

The France international unsurprisingly started the first leg at the Stade Louis II, where chaos reigned supreme in the first half as Folarin Balogun propelled Les Monegasques into a 2-0 lead.

Just 26 minutes into the match, Luis Enrique made his first change of the night - and a wholly expected one at that - as Dembele was replaced by compatriot Desire Doue.

The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund attacker appeared to be walking slightly heavily as he trudged off the field, but he did not need physio treatment and instead sat straight down in the dugout.

Dembele had a rather emotionless look on his face as he took his leave, following an ineffective first half in which he failed to have a single shot or create a single chance, in addition to losing possession four times.

Enrique's decision to take Dembele off paid dividends almost immediately, as Doue got PSG back into the game moments after coming on, before Achraf Hakimi levelled matters before half time.

The Parisiens head coach will no doubt be asked whether his withdrawal of Dembele was due to injury or simply a poor performance, but if it is the former, two European giants could be boosted.

The reigning Champions League holders will take on either Barcelona or Chelsea in the last 16 should they get the better of Monaco over two legs, with those ties taking place on March 10-11 and March 17-18 respectively.

Dembele's availability for those clashes could be plunged into doubt if he has picked up an issue, although his absence could even be seen as a boost by PSG fans considering the events of the final 20 minutes of Tuesday's first half.

Dembele has already suffered a hamstring and calf problem this year - as well as being laid low by an illness - although he was just starting to hit form again domestically.

Across his last six Ligue 1 appearances, Dembele has registered six goals and two assists, and the attacker boasts an eye-catching 18 contributions from 24 matches in 2025-26.

