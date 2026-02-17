Liverpool transfer news: Reds ‘hold initial talks’ with £100m attacker viewed as ‘dream’ Tottenham signing

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 12:19

Liverpool are in discussions with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers over a big-money summer transfer to Anfield, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has elevated his game to new heights since moving to Villa Park in February 2024 and has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Rogers contributed to 30 goals (14 goals, 16 assists) in 54 matches for Unai Emery’s side across all competitions last season and has since recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances so far this term, netting more goals and playing more minutes (2,993) than any of his Villa teammates.

The versatile playmaker’s form has caught the attention of England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who used the Villa star in all eight of the Three Lions’ 2026 World Cup qualification matches, selecting him five times in his starting lineup.

Rogers’s impressive rise and importance at club and international level has not gone unnoticed, with a number of top clubs believed to be keeping tabs on his development.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liverpool ‘begin to lay the groundwork’ for big-money Rogers deal

A recent report claims that Tottenham Hotspur have identified Rogers as a ‘dream’ transfer target for the summer, though their chances of prising him away from Villa will likely depend on how they conclude what has been a bitterly disappointing Premier League campaign.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City - where Rogers was on the books between 2019 and 2023 - have also been credited with an interest in the attacker, but it appears that Liverpool may have moved a step ahead of their rivals in their pursuit of the Villa star.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have held initial talks with Rogers’s representatives, as they ‘begin to lay the groundwork’ for yet another major summer transfer.

Arne Slot's side forked out a whopping £450m on new players last summer, breaking their club transfer record twice to bring in Florian Wirtz (£116m) and then Alexander Isak (£125m).

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Is £100m Rogers ready to seek pastures new?

The report refers to a prominent transfer insider who claims that Liverpool’s feedback from the player’s camp has been ‘encouraging’ after making contact over a proposed transfer.

Although Rogers is regarded as a cornerstone of Emery’s project at Villa Park, it is understood that he may soon be ready to test himself at a club that are seriously challenging for major trophies.

Villa have been surprise outsiders in the Premier League title race this season - and some will argue that they still are - although they currently sit seven points behind leaders Arsenal with 12 games left to play.

Rogers remains under contract at Villa Park until June 2031, with the Midlands club allegedly valuing their No.27 at around £100m - the same fee they received when Jack Grealish joined Man City in a club-record deal.