We asked AI to simulate who makes the FA Cup final after fifth-round draw - and there's one big shock

By Lewis Blain | 17 Feb 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 17 Feb 2026 12:40

The FA Cup has always been magical, and this season is no exception, having already delivered one of the competiton's great underdog stories.

Non-league minnows Macclesfield Town stunned the football world by reaching the fourth round, memorably knocking out defending champions Crystal Palace before their fairytale run was ended by Brentford on Monday night.

Every season, the FA Cup promises excitement, and occasionally chaos, so how might this year's competition unfold following the fifth-round draw?

Sports Mole asked AI to simulate the remainder of the tournament all the way to Wembley Stadium, and it wouldn't be the FA Cup without at least one more shock along the way.

How the FA Cup simulation played out from the Fifth Round

In the fifth round, the simulated model takes a conservative view on things, as every Premier League side is expected to advance, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea avoiding any hint of a giant-killing.

Manchester City, who defeat top-flight rivals Newcastle United, progress without major drama as do Liverpool, West Ham and Sunderland.

By the quarter-finals, it's an all-Premier League affair across the board, and three of the top-flight's elite take advantage of their favourable home draws by seeing off their respective opposition to advance.

However, one tie delivers the tournament's next surprise moment, as Leeds United manage to edge past Chelsea in a five-goal thriller.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Leeds knocking out Chelsea isn't as wild as it sounds

This may come as a surprise to some as Leeds would be making their first semi-final since 1977, when they were defeated 2-1 by Man Utd at Hillsborough.

Yet, it was only a week ago that Leeds completed a "ridiculous" two-goal comeback against the Blues at Stamford Bridge - and it was fully deserved.

Daniel Farke's side gave them plenty of problems, while Chelsea were simply wasteful as their old bad habits crept back in.

Wembley to play host to familiar faces in the final four

However, in the semi-finals, the romance would end as the Yorkshire outfit would go on to lose to Man City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool edge past Arsenal on penalties in a heavyweight clash that sees the Gunners' domestic treble hopes crumble at the Emirates Stadium.

That sets up an intriguing final and a surprising first: Man City vs Liverpool, a pairing never seen before in an FA Cup final at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's men eventually come out on top in a tightly-contested encounter in almost a repeat of the 2016 EFL Cup final, which saw City defeat the Reds on penalties.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Full simulated route to FA Cup final as Man City beat Liverpool

Fifth Round

Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Bristol City 1-3 Sunderland

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Leeds 1-0 Norwich

Mansfield 0-5 Arsenal

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Wrexham 0-3 Chelsea

West Ham 2-1 Brentford (After Extra Time)

Quarter-Finals

Man City 3-0 Fulham

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland

Chelsea 2-3 Leeds

Semi-Finals

Man City 4-1 Leeds

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (Liverpool advance on penalties)

Final

Man City 2-1 Liverpool