Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United: Liam Rosenior admits Blues making "poor decisions in key moments" after "ridiculous" Lilywhites comeback

By Darren Plant | 10 Feb 2026 22:57

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior struggled to hide his frustration after witnessing his side give up a two-goal lead against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Rosenior was bidding to become just the second Englishman to win his first five Premier League matches.

However, despite the Blues holding a two-goal lead with 25 minutes to go, they capitulated to have to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Lilywhites.

A cool Joao Pedro finish and a Cole Palmer penalty had put Chelsea in front, only for a Lukas Nmecha spot kick and simple Noah Okafor finish earning the visitors a share of the spoils.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Rosenior conceded that it was "ridiculous" that Chelsea had come away from the game with just a point.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea giving up lead against Leeds

Moises Caicedo gave away a needless penalty as Leeds halved the deficit, while the Blues backline engineered their own mix-up six minutes later.

The Englishman told reporters: "Two key moments in the game that we don't take care of. We don't stay calm.

"Moi Caicedo is a a magnificent player, he's been top for me. We make a poor decision. Actually, how the play gets there as well. We make a few poor decisions in terms of how we press in that moment and we give away a penalty when, like genuinely, I can't remember Leeds having a shot or a moment in the game.

"Some of our football, in possession, our press, our energy, was everything I wanted to see and that makes it even more of a bitter pill to swallow that we haven't won the game."

He added: "The penalty goes in, they hit a few long balls, their energy is up, they pick up a few second balls and then the lad handballs it. He handballs it, it affects my players in that moment.

"They think it's a handball, we switch off, we don't clear the ball, they score. Then for 25 minutes after that, it was wave after wave of attack. We have to just make sure we take care of moments and be professional.

"I don't think it's about reacting to setbacks. You're always going to have a spell in the game where you're not on top.

"The ridiculous thing for us is that they've managed to score two goals in a five-minute period, when for the other 90 minutes of the game, we were by far the better team."

© Imago / Sportimage

A costly night for Chelsea?

As well as Chelsea's defending making the headlines, Palmer also produced one of the misses of the season deep into added-on time to compound Rosenior's frustration.

Chelsea still appeared to be on course to close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester United, but Benjamin Sesko's 96th-minute equaliser earned the Red Devils a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

While there is now a five-point gap ahead of Liverpool and Brentford in sixth and seven position in the Premier League table, those two teams face Sunderland and Arsenal respectively over the next 48 hours.