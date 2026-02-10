Everton vs. Bournemouth: Rayan emulates former Man Utd wonderkid with landmark goal

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 21:21 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 21:21

Bournemouth new boy Rayan emulated both Anthony Martial and Robbie Keane in the Cherries' Premier League clash with Everton on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian youngster was reportedly targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona in the January transfer window, but he ultimately signed for Andoni Iraola as a replacement for Manchester City new boy Antoine Semenyo.

In Rayan's earliest days as a Bournemouth player, it has been easy to see why some of Europe's biggest clubs were allegedly after him, as he was directly involved in a goal against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

The former Vasco da Gama starlet set up Alex Scott in the 2-0 victory over Wolves before opening his Premier League account in the 1-1 draw with Villa, and he continued on the scoring trail on Merseyside.

With Iraola's men a goal down thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's penalty, Rayan levelled matters on the hour mark, making a darting run to the back post and burying a header from Adrien Truffert's cross.

Everton vs. Bournemouth: Rayan becomes third teenager to achieve impressive Premier League feat

Having now registered a goal or assist in each of his first three Premier League appearances, the 19-year-old is just the third teenager to manage that feat in England's top flight since 1992.

Keane and Martial were the only two previous players to score or assist in their first PL games under the age of 20, with the former doing so for Coventry City in the 1999-00 campaign.

Meanwhile, Martial's first three Premier League appearances for Manchester United in 2015-16 brought three goals and an assist - one strike vs. Southampton, a brace against Liverpool and a helper against Sunderland.

Bournemouth forked out £24.9m to bring Rayan to the South Coast, and the 2006-born talent is already proving a brilliant investment for Iraola's side, who have him under contract in 2031.

How much Chelsea, Barca must pay to sign Rayan from Bournemouth

If Rayan continues on the same trajectory, it would not be a surprise to see the Brazilian take the step up from the Vitality Stadium, just as Semenyo, Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen did.

However, if Chelsea, Barca, Spurs or another club come calling for the attacker, they will reportedly have to stump up a mammoth €100m (£87.2m), as per a release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Rayan would unsurprisingly become the Cherries' all-time record sale should he move on for that amount, as well as the third-most expensive Brazilian player in football history.

The 19-year-old would surpass fees paid for the likes of Antony, Casemiro, Kaka and Alisson Becker, while only trailing Neymar's record-breaking Paris Saint-Germain move and Philippe Coutinho's £117.7m Barcelona switch.