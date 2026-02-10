Tuesday's Premier League predictions and previews including West Ham vs. Man Utd, Chelsea vs. Leeds United

By Matt Law | 10 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 00:00

There are four Premier League matches on Tuesday, including Manchester United's trip to the London Stadium to tackle West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Newcastle United, Everton will host Bournemouth, while Leeds United will travel to the capital to take on Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday's Premier League games.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Both at risk of suffering their 11th loss of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United lock horns in a bottom-half battle on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites' four-match unbeaten run ended in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, shortly before the Magpies' grim 3-2 home reverse to Brentford.

We say: Tottenham 2-2 Newcastle

In fairness to Tottenham, they did not completely crumble after going down to 10 against a rejuvenated Man Utd side, but their crises in both fitness and confidence surely rule out the prospect of a rare win.

That said, Newcastle have been pitiful defensively of late and are missing an X-factor in Gordon, so Frank's men can restore a slice of parity in an end-to-end draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Everton welcome Bournemouth to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

The Toffees beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, while the Cherries held title challengers Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

We say: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Although both their recent form and record away at Everton are good reading for Cherries fans, the Toffees look a much tougher nut to crack this season.

It may have been over two months since their previous win at the Hill Dickinson, but we think Everton's defensive solidity will deliver them three points on Tuesday evening in a tight and cagey match under the lights.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Chelsea look to continue their perfect Premier League run under Liam Rosenior as they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. The West London club have won each of their four top-flight matches since Rosenior’s arrival, while the Whites also arrive in good form, having recorded victories in three of their last five outings.

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds

Like Chelsea, Leeds have also struggled in midweek outings, failing to win any of their last seven such games in the Premier League matches (D3, L4), and that unwanted run could continue here.

The Blues should take maximum points, buoyed by their dominance at the Bridge in this fixture and the knowledge that there is little margin for error in the race for Champions League qualification, especially with rivals also gathering momentum.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Leeds, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The London Stadium hosts a fascinating Premier League scrap between two rejuvenated outfits on Tuesday night, when West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the capital.

The Irons seek a fifth win from six games in midweek after Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Burnley, shortly after the Red Devils bested 10-man Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline.

We say: West Ham 1-2 Man United

West Ham away has been one of Man Utd fans' most feared fixtures in recent seasons, but Carrick's men are currently playing with no fear, evidenced by their intricate, one-touch combinations in the forward areas.

The Red Devils will not have it all their own way against their revived hosts, but their stellar offensive record and Fernandes factor should carry them to a fabulous fifth consecutive win.

> Click here to read our full preview for West Ham vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups