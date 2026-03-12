Preview: Lorient vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 12 Mar 2026 22:28

Lorient will host RC Lens at the Stade du Moustoir on Saturday in a crucial Ligue 1 encounter, as the home side look to strengthen their position in mid-table while the 2025–26 campaign enters its decisive stage.

Meanwhile, Les Sang et Or arrive with their sights firmly set on the title race and could temporarily climb to the top of the table with a victory on Saturday, especially with rivals Paris Saint-Germain scheduled to play their fixture on Sunday.

Match preview

The Merlus head into this fixture sitting 10th in the Ligue 1 table with 34 points from 25 matches, having registered eight wins, 10 draws and seven defeats this season, and although that record suggests a relatively stable campaign, their negative goal difference and inconsistent results indicate there is still significant work to be done if they are to secure a comfortable mid-table finish.

Recent performances show that Lorient have proven difficult to defeat but have struggled to turn draws into victories, having recorded three consecutive stalemates, including a 1–1 draw away to Lille in their latest outing where they earned a late equaliser to continue a run of tightly contested matches for the Breton side.

Olivier Pantaloni’s team have conceded the opening goal in each of their last three league games but have managed to recover a point on every occasion, while their resilience is further highlighted by the fact that they have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 league matches, though they still sit seven points adrift of the European places with nine games remaining.

The newly promoted side have also shown improvement at home, already recording two more Ligue 1 victories at the Stade du Moustoir this season than they managed during the 2023–24 campaign when they won four matches, and they now sit just two wins away from equalling their previous best home return of nine victories achieved in the 2022–23 season.

Lorient have also been particularly effective when taking the lead in 2026, as they have not dropped a single domestic point after scoring first this year, while they have demonstrated resilience by fighting back to earn four draws in matches where they conceded the opening goal.

They will also be determined to end a frustrating run of six consecutive matches without victory against Lens, a sequence that includes one draw and four defeats, with their most recent success in this fixture dating back to February 2022.

© Imago

Saturday’s visitors present a formidable test for the hosts, with Lens currently sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings and pushing strongly in the race for the title, having established themselves as one of the division’s most impressive teams this season thanks to a solid defensive structure and a potent attacking unit that has kept them among the leading contenders.

Two consecutive victories have helped Lens rediscover their momentum after a difficult spell, highlighted by a commanding 3–0 win over FC Metz last weekend that came shortly after their Coupe de France quarter-final triumph against Lyon, results that have significantly boosted confidence within Pierre Sage’s squad.

Indeed, Sage’s side could hardly have asked for a better week as they secured a place in the Coupe de France final while also closing the gap to just one point behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain following PSG’s 3–1 home defeat to AS Monaco on Friday.

Les Sang et Or have also been particularly impressive away from home this season, boasting the second-best away record in the division with seven wins, two draws and three defeats from their travels, during which they have scored 22 goals, conceded 13 and collected 23 points on the road.

History also favours the visitors heading into this clash, as Lens have suffered only one defeat in their last 11 meetings with Lorient and remain unbeaten in their last three visits to the Stade du Moustoir, while the overall head-to-head record between the sides stands at 13 wins for Lens, 12 draws and 11 victories for Lorient from their 36 encounters.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

WLWDDD

Lorient form (all competitions):

LWDDLD

Lens Ligue 1 form:

WWWLW

Lens form (all competitions):

WWLDWW

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lorient could be without Isaak Toure, who remains doubtful with a knock, while Bandiougou Fadiga is expected to miss the match as he continues to recover from a groin injury and Pablo Pagis is currently sidelined after suffering a concussion.

Lens will also have several injury concerns, with Regis Gurtner and Samson Baidoo unavailable due to ongoing hamstring issues, Jonathan Gradit nursing a lower-leg problem and Ruben Aguilar still sidelined with a calf injury.

Defender Kyllian Antonio is also ruled out with a foot injury, while Mamadou Sangare continues to struggle with a pelvic problem that could keep him out of Saturday’s encounter.

Winter signing Arthur Masuaku will also be unavailable after receiving a four-match suspension for his red card during the Coupe de France victory over Olympique Lyonnais, which was issued after he spoke to the assistant referee while warming up.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Kouassi, Talbi, Meite, Faye, Katseris; Cadiou, Ebong, Dermane, Makengo; Tosin

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Celik, Ganiou, Sarr; Thomasson, Sangare, Abdulhamid, Udol; Thauvin, Sima, Edouard

We say: Lorient 1-3 Lens

This encounter promises to be an intriguing contest as both teams pursue their respective ambitions in Ligue 1 this season, though the visitors’ superior quality and stronger recent form could ultimately prove decisive on Saturday.

With the opportunity to move top of the table and increase the pressure on Paris Saint-Germain, who are also balancing commitments in the Champions League, Lens may have the added motivation required to secure another important victory and continue their impressive push at the summit of the standings.

