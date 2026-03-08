Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lens vs. Metz, Paris FC vs Lyon

By Matt Law | 08 Mar 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 00:15

There are five Ligue 1 matches on Sunday, including Lens at home to Metz.

Elsewhere, Brest will welcome Le Havre, Nice will host Rennes, Lorient will travel to Lille, and Paris FC will visit Lyon.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

Lens will aim to return to winning ways on Sunday when they welcome bottom club Metz to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis for their matchday 25 clash in Ligue 1.

Les Sang et Or currently sit four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain with 10 matches remaining, keeping their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification alive, while the visitors arrive locked in a battle for survival despite having enjoyed some success at this stadium in recent seasons.

We say: Lens 4-0 Metz

On paper this should be a straightforward victory for RC Lens, although it is a fixture that has caused them problems in recent seasons.

With Champions League qualification on the line and rivals gathering momentum in the closing weeks of the campaign, Sage’s side are expected to attack aggressively and should secure a convincing win on Sunday.

Brest can stretch their Ligue 1 home winning run to three matches on Sunday when they return to Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brittany for a date with Le Havre.

A 1-0 win over Metz last week has Stade Brestois sitting ninth in the table, while the Normandy club are currently 13th following a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

We say: Brest 1-0 Le Havre

Playing a defensive-minded team like Le Havre may fit right into the hands of the Brittany club, who have come a long way in that department and have proven to be very well organised at home.

OGC Nice and Stade Rennais will meet in a Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday, with both sides eager to secure a result as they continue their push toward their respective objectives for the season.

Les Aiglons head into the encounter unbeaten in their last four home matches despite failing to record a victory during that run, while Rennes arrive in strong form with three consecutive wins, including a victory in their most recent away fixture, as they continue their pursuit of a European qualification spot for next season.

We say: Nice 1-0 Rennes

This is a difficult contest to predict due to several factors, including former players eager to prove a point against their former manager and the fact that both sides are currently adjusting to relatively new coaches in the dugout.

However, Nice and Puel appear overdue for another victory and, given their recent resilience at home, while a draw would not be surprising, the hosts may just edge the contest and hand Haise his first defeat as Rennes manager.

Lille will try to, at worst, maintain their fifth-place standing in Ligue 1 when they host Lorient at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the north of France on Sunday.

Last weekend Les Nordistes held onto fifth thanks to a 1-0 win over Nantes, while Lorient are 10th after drawing 2-2 with Auxerre.

We say: Lille 2-1 Lorient

Given how easily Lille have exposed the Lorient backline in recent outings, we expect to see a rather timid approach from the visitors, which could play right into the hands of Les Dogues.

For the first time in over 45 years, Paris FC will visit Lyon for a Ligue 1 outing on Sunday from Groupama Stadium in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.

Despite a 3-2 defeat to Marseille last week, OL held onto third place, while Paris jumped up to 14th thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Nice.

We say: Lyon 1-1 Paris FC

Paris have been solid away from home, and against a side in a minor slump, we expect they will find a way earn a point in what could be a defensive struggle.

