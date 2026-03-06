Preview: Lyon vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Mar 2026 00:12

For the first time in over 45 years, Paris FC will visit Lyon for a Ligue 1 outing on Sunday from Groupama Stadium in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.

Despite a 3-2 defeat to Marseille last week, OL held onto third place, while Paris jumped up to 14th thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Nice.

Match preview

The hottest team in the league this year have suddenly hit a roadblock, losing consecutive top-flight matches.

This normally rock-solid backline have looked more vulnerable of late, conceding three goals in two successive Ligue 1 affairs.

Being back home may be exactly what they need to turn things around, having won five straight domestic games played at Groupama Stadium.

Although they are currently positioned to make the League Phase of the Champions League, only two points separate them from fourth-place Marseille, which would relegate them to the qualifying phase of that competition.

Another defeat on Sunday could drop them into that position, while it would also mark the first time Paulo Fonseca looses three league games in a row since taking charge of this team in January 2025.

While they have never battled their upcoming opponents in their current venue, Les Gones boast a 100% home record against them in this competition.

It was a successful start for Antoine Kombouare as Paris FC boss last week, as this team won for only the second time domestically all year.

On Sunday, the former Nantes manager can claim his first away triumph at the helm of this group and end their three-match winless run across all competitions.

Away from home, this side are unbeaten in three straight domestic encounters, conceding just once on those previous two occasions.

Heading into matchday 25 they are nine points clear of automatic relegation and eight above Auxerre in the relegation playoffs.

So far this year, they have yet to lose in this competition when netting in the opening half, dropping points in only one of those instances (1-1 draw at Toulouse).

Paris FC have just one point in the top flight this season against teams currently in the top three, with that point coming at home against Lyon in late October (3-3).

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Team News

Both Afonso Moreira and Pavel Sulc are questionable for Lyon due to hamstring strains, Malick Fofana has a sore ankle and Ernest Nuamah is out because of a cruciate ligament injury.

A calf problem could keep Nicolas Tagliafico from featuring, Ruben Kluivert is doubtful with muscle tightness and Clinton Mata will be suspended.

Corentin Tolisso put them in front after only three minutes against Marseille, with Remi Stephane Himbert also scoring his first career Ligue 1 goal in a losing effort.

In Paris, it is unlikely Pierre-Yves Hamel will see the field due to a calf strain, Sofiane Alakouch has a sore knee, while Remy Riou and Lamine Gueye are questionable because of knocks.

We also expect Hamari Traore to miss another game as he recovers from a knee issue, while Otavio, Thibault De Smet and Ilan Kebbal will be suspended.

Marshall Munetsi had the only goal versus Nice, the second in successive league matches for the Wolves loanee, as Kevin Trapp made three saves for the clean sheet.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Hateboer, Niakhate, Abner; Morton; Tessmann, Tolisso; Endrick, Yaremchuk, Nartey

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Coppola, Mbow, Kolodziijczak; Camara, Lees-Melou, Munetsi, Simon; Krasso, Ikone; Immobile

We say: Lyon 1-1 Paris FC

Paris have been solid away from home, and against a side in a minor slump, we expect they will find a way earn a point in what could be a defensive struggle.

