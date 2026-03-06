Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 06 Mar 2026 01:42

Mansfield Town welcome Arsenal to the One Call Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the fifth round of this season's FA Cup campaign.

After beating Harrogate Town, Accrington Stanley and Sheffield United, the Stags came from behind to win away at Premier League side Burnley in round four and will play in the fifth round for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

Entering the competition in the third round, the Gunners beat Portsmouth 4-1 at Fratton Park before sweeping past League One side Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium in their previous FA Cup match.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Mansfield and Arsenal.

What time does Mansfield vs. Arsenal kick off?

The game kicks off at 12.15 UK time on Saturday afternoon and is the first of three FA Cup games being played throughout the day.

In their most recent lunchtime kick offs, Mansfield played out a goalless draw away to AFC Wimbledon, while Arsenal lost 2-1 away to Aston Villa.

Where is Mansfield vs. Arsenal being played?

The match is being played at the One Call Stadium, the home ground of Mansfield, which has a capacity of 10,022.

Nigel Clough's side are winless in their previous five matches at home, while Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in their last 12 matches on the road in all competitions.

How to watch Mansfield vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am.

Fans in the USA will be able to access the game through ESPN, while those in Australia can view on Stan Sport.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream the clash through the Discovery+ app or website if they own the TNT Sports package on the platform.

As well as on BBC Radio Nottingham through BBC Sounds, match commentary will be available on the official Arsenal website and for those in the UK who own the iFollow Stags subscription.

Highlights

Shortly after the final whistle, highlights will be available on YouTube through both TNT Sports Football and Emirates FA Cup, alongside the official channels of each team.

What is at stake for Mansfield and Arsenal?

Languishing in mid table in League One, the FA Cup gives the Stags a great opportunity to bring in some significant income before the end of the season.

Playing at the new Wembley Stadium just once, a 3-0 loss to Port Vale in the 2021-22 League Two play off final, a win on Saturday would also put Mansfield just 90 minutes away from a return to the capital and a chance to erase their previous woes.

Although it will not be their main priority, the Gunners have a rich history in the FA Cup, winning it a record 14 times and will be looking to triumph in the competition for the first time since 2020.

Alongside Manchester City, Arsenal are also one of only two English sides who are still competing on all fronts this season and will no doubt have their eyes on a clean sweep come the end of May.